White perch the popular catch when winter weather holds off

There is some life in the fishing scene that even wintry weather can’t entirely stop.

When the weather breaks in favor of fishers, some good things are happening.

Saturday’s super conditions vanquished cabin fever and got fishers motivated.

Dave Showell said Monday from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center that on Saturday he probably sold around 6O dozen bloodworms, the favored bait for white perch.

And he got reports that some of those fishers “did real good” Saturday and were happy. He said he saw some pictures that verified some catches.

Dave also said it looks as though another nice weather weekend is coming up, so he could be busy again.

Marissa Spitzer reported Monday that they were busy at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing on Saturday due to the super weather.

She said the Mullica River regions and the Great Egg Harbor River watershed both produced white perch. In the Mullica, it was mainly from the riverbanks, and in Great Egg, it was more from fishers out in their boats.

She cited one report from a fisher who reported catching 42 white perch and another who caught a 1-pound jumbo.

Bloodworm are the most popular bait for white perch, and the active tackle shops are receiving regular deliveries.

Nightcrawlers and grass shrimp are in the arsenal for perch when available, and artificials such as Fish-Bites have been mentioned.

Captain Joe Bogan and the Jamaica II party boat that rolls from Bogan’s Basin in Brielle took a couple of weeks off but are getting back on the stick this weekend.

Captain Joe said Monday they had been catching nice cod, ling and blackfish up to then. And that’s what they will target again Saturday, Sunday and Monday, leaving the dock at 5 a.m. for 12-hour trips offshore.

After this weekend, with the extra President’s Day outing, the schedule will be Saturdays and Sundays until they get back to the regular-season format.

Bogan said they had been enjoying good success, including fat blackfish, aka tautog, and sizeable porgy with the cod.

We now are two weeks away from opening day of striped bass season in the state’s marine waters.

Beginning March 1, New Jersey waters from back bays, rivers and streams and out to 3 miles in the ocean are open.

We are allowed one fish measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches, and we are required to employ circle hooks to safely release the over-under fish.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

