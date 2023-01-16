 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHEP ON FISHING

White perch, tautog reports remain strong in mid-January: Shep on Fishing

Winter fishing does not seem to be chilling off.

Inshore wreck and reef fishing fans are slugging tautog, and white perch are plentiful in the area’s rivers and streams, plus their connecting creeks and estuaries.

Last Wednesday’s inshore trip on the Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City produced another terrific tautog catch that included a 14-pounder hauled up by fisher Paul Tomaski.

The Starfish is the only party boat operating, according to dockmaster John Nigro.

Fishing is so super that owner/captain Bob Rush informed his dockmaster and crew when they arrived at the dock Monday morning to load up customers for the day’s sortie that he has decided to continue the season to the end of January with 8 a.m. inshore runs for tog.

Call 609-263-3800 for info.

John said Monday the “phone is ringing off the hook” with calls from eager fishers.

Dave Showell often has a combination fishing report and back-bay observation from his Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon. His mixed message from Monday included white perch and cormorants.

He said white perch are plentiful and continue to bite on bloodworm, which also seem to be plentiful in supply. He said Sunday was slow but that things picked up Monday.

Dave said it was another repeat of recent days with white perch fishers heading out and catching. He expected the warming waters during the day and the late afternoon high tides this week should be a spark for white perch. He previously described good white perch action in the mid-Mullica River.

While he was on the phone with the local scribe midday Monday, he said he counted 10 cormorant perched on the pilings behind the marina on Absecon Creek. He speculated some herring or other small fish had possibly gotten their attention.

Showtime

It is getting to be time of the year for boat shows and fishing expositions.

The Atlantic City Boat Show is scheduled for March 1-5 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. All tickets are sold online.

The Southern Regional High School Fishing Club will hold its annual flea market Feb. 11. It runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Regional Middle School at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. Admission is $4 (free for kids under 12).

The event will feature 100 vendor tables with new and used gear and tackle. The funds raised will benefit the activities of the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

