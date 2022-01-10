White perch out there for those venturing out in cold, wind

Chilly, windy conditions obviously are playing a role in fishing to start the year.
White perch continue to get more attention as wintry weather slows fishing for striped bass in the ocean.
Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing reported Monday that a couple of fishers came in and picked up some bloodworm and were headed out to Hay Road to give it a try on the Mullica River.
Marissa Spitzer said from Bucktails that the dam and Wheaton Bridge are open for fishing.
She said bloodworm is the best bait for white perch as well as for yellow perch. They also catch crappie and pickerel in the upriver stretch of the Great Egg Harbor River environs.
Marissa reminded that freshwater fishing licenses cost $22.50, and a trout stamp for later in the season is $10.50.
Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon also mentioned Hay Road for white perch. He said Monday that fishing in the river from a boat off Green Bank and Lower Bank is working for white perch.
Noel Feliciano, who is hard at work expanding his One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, also pointed to reports of white perch off Green Bank and Lower Bank.
Heading to Cumberland County provides similar news from Husted’s Landing and Blackwater Sports Shop.
Ken Hildreth said Monday from Husted’s that a heavy-hitter named DJ Don McCarthy slams white perch in the Maurice River and in area creeks such as Back Creek. Hildreth said McCarthy piled up 56 white perch on a recent run.
Steve Shaw at Blackwater in Vineland said hard-core fishers are hitting the Maurice River for perch, pickerel and crappie with bait and with jigs.
Showell is a veteran pro who runs his fishing trips for striped bass often in the backwaters, which are out-of-bounds right now for striper in New Jersey.
We are allowed one fish daily possession measuring between 27 inches to less than 38 inches caught from 0 to 3 miles off the beach. Circle hooks are required for safe and easy release of bigger and smaller stripers.
And we got a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom that striped bass are still biting in the surf of Long Beach Island. One probably bundled-up surfcaster caught two with a plug on the south end of the island Monday morning.
And that report was followed by another confirmation of white perch in the Mullica.
Just about similar and unanimous from all reporting stations.
There seem to be few fishers getting out right now, which makes total sense given the conditions so far this young year.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.