 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White perch out there for those venturing out in cold, wind
0 Comments
top story
SHEP ON FISHING

White perch out there for those venturing out in cold, wind

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chilly, windy conditions obviously are playing a role in fishing to start the year.

White perch continue to get more attention as wintry weather slows fishing for striped bass in the ocean.

Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing reported Monday that a couple of fishers came in and picked up some bloodworm and were headed out to Hay Road to give it a try on the Mullica River.

Marissa Spitzer said from Bucktails that the dam and Wheaton Bridge are open for fishing.

She said bloodworm is the best bait for white perch as well as for yellow perch. They also catch crappie and pickerel in the upriver stretch of the Great Egg Harbor River environs.

Marissa reminded that freshwater fishing licenses cost $22.50, and a trout stamp for later in the season is $10.50.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon also mentioned Hay Road for white perch. He said Monday that fishing in the river from a boat off Green Bank and Lower Bank is working for white perch.

Noel Feliciano, who is hard at work expanding his One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, also pointed to reports of white perch off Green Bank and Lower Bank.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Heading to Cumberland County provides similar news from Husted’s Landing and Blackwater Sports Shop.

Ken Hildreth said Monday from Husted’s that a heavy-hitter named DJ Don McCarthy slams white perch in the Maurice River and in area creeks such as Back Creek. Hildreth said McCarthy piled up 56 white perch on a recent run.

Steve Shaw at Blackwater in Vineland said hard-core fishers are hitting the Maurice River for perch, pickerel and crappie with bait and with jigs.

Showell is a veteran pro who runs his fishing trips for striped bass often in the backwaters, which are out-of-bounds right now for striper in New Jersey.

We are allowed one fish daily possession measuring between 27 inches to less than 38 inches caught from 0 to 3 miles off the beach. Circle hooks are required for safe and easy release of bigger and smaller stripers.

And we got a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom that striped bass are still biting in the surf of Long Beach Island. One probably bundled-up surfcaster caught two with a plug on the south end of the island Monday morning.

And that report was followed by another confirmation of white perch in the Mullica.

Just about similar and unanimous from all reporting stations.

There seem to be few fishers getting out right now, which makes total sense given the conditions so far this young year.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News