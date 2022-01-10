White perch out there for those venturing out in cold, wind

Chilly, windy conditions obviously are playing a role in fishing to start the year.

White perch continue to get more attention as wintry weather slows fishing for striped bass in the ocean.

Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing reported Monday that a couple of fishers came in and picked up some bloodworm and were headed out to Hay Road to give it a try on the Mullica River.

Marissa Spitzer said from Bucktails that the dam and Wheaton Bridge are open for fishing.

She said bloodworm is the best bait for white perch as well as for yellow perch. They also catch crappie and pickerel in the upriver stretch of the Great Egg Harbor River environs.

Marissa reminded that freshwater fishing licenses cost $22.50, and a trout stamp for later in the season is $10.50.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon also mentioned Hay Road for white perch. He said Monday that fishing in the river from a boat off Green Bank and Lower Bank is working for white perch.