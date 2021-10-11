Very decent results with opening of black sea bass season: Shep on Fishing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Showell said he had a good week with a lot of striped bass measuring up to 30 inches on his fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

He said the ocean temps are a little above normal. He will be getting back after them in the next day or two after he goes on a scouting trip.

“It’s there! You just have to be smart and work at it after a blow,” Showell said.

The true community classic Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic opened its nine-week run Saturday.

That contest got an entry in the first weekend when Ted Schmid II of Lititz, Pennsylvania, popped a 12 7/8-inch kingfish weighing 0.85 ounces while fishing with bloodworm at Barnegat Light. It was entered into the 62 and older Senior Division.

The classic, now in its 67th season, has categories for striped bass, bluefish and red drumfish in divisions for men, women and youth, in addition to senior.

Sign up for $25 at Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven, Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom and Surf City Bait and Tackle.

Palmer said Monday that one of his regulars caught a 29-inch release striped bass with a popper.