Very decent results with opening of black sea bass season: Shep on Fishing

Black sea bass reopened Friday and a couple of reports described very decent results.
It sounds as though a lot of fishers scored with limits of sea bass, plus a few other species before the winds came up over the weekend.
Jason Kleinschmidt is the captain of the Cape May Lady partyboat that runs from North Wildwood.
He said Monday that 90% of his customers on board had their limit of 10 fish more than the 12 1/2-inch minimum with some weighing up to 4 pounds.
“All nice fish,” he said.
Irv Hurd, who guides the Miss Avalon from Avalon Fishing Center, said they had a successful opener that included the surprise catch of a couple of Boston mackerel.
John Nigro is the dock master for the Starfish party boat out of Sea Isle City. He provided several photos of fishers flashing healthy looking sea bass while on board out in the ocean.
Carl Sheppard has not been out since the recent blow on the charterboat Star Fish out of Beach Haven.
His report was highlighted by the presence of Spanish mackerel and bonito running with the boat two miles off.
Meanwhile the back bays and inlets continued to be super.
Dave Showell said he had a good week with a lot of striped bass measuring up to 30 inches on his fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
He said the ocean temps are a little above normal. He will be getting back after them in the next day or two after he goes on a scouting trip.
“It’s there! You just have to be smart and work at it after a blow,” Showell said.
The true community classic Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic opened its nine-week run Saturday.
That contest got an entry in the first weekend when Ted Schmid II of Lititz, Pennsylvania, popped a 12 7/8-inch kingfish weighing 0.85 ounces while fishing with bloodworm at Barnegat Light. It was entered into the 62 and older Senior Division.
The classic, now in its 67th season, has categories for striped bass, bluefish and red drumfish in divisions for men, women and youth, in addition to senior.
Sign up for $25 at Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven, Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom and Surf City Bait and Tackle.
Palmer said Monday that one of his regulars caught a 29-inch release striped bass with a popper.
There are a lot of prizes and incentives with this event that runs to Dec. 12.
The 2021 Fall Meeting of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled for Oct. 18-21. There are numerous items and board actions on the agenda.
The Striped Bass Management Board session is 1:15 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 20. Go to asmfc.org for details and directions on how to participate.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
