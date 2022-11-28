Two big tourneys heading into the homestretch: Shep on Fishing

Hard to believe December is a couple of days off and Thanksgiving is behind us.

There are good reports of good fishing for striped bass in the inlets and back bays with concentrations off the beaches in some areas.

Tautog remain strong for the rocks stars and around inshore and offshore structure. Black sea bass are biting close to the wrecks and on the reefs with fat porgy mixed in.

South Jersey’s two premier and popular fall surf fishing contests are getting down to the finishing stages.

The Atlantic County Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby ends Sunday, and the 68th Long Beach Island Fishing Classic continues to Dec. 11.

The Classic has had a solid run of striped bass hit the scales of tackle shops on Long Beach Island. Of the past 25 entries, 24 were striped bass, with one tautog interruption.Seven of those striper were caught Saturday.

The Classic received its first entry for the Women’s Division when Nikki Schuerch came in from Wilmington, Delaware, to catch a 10-pound striped bass with a plug Saturday at Holgate.

Alfonso Parente, of Delran, is in the Senior Division and has the heaviest striper so far in the Classic with a 19.56-pounder.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City also mentioned striped bass chasing plugs. He said Monday that local fisher Eric Gilchrist hooked up with seven bass while plugging from an Atlantic City jetty. Noel characterized the action Monday as “plenty of fish."

He also said Greg Goff, fishing with his son and grandson, tied into what they estimated to be a 50-inch “whopper bass” that had to go back into the water alive.

On one of his recent back-bay striper outings out of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Dave Showell reported they caught nine of what he called “new” 22- to 25-inch fish that have moved into the back bays.

Offshore and inshore wreck and reef trips have been super.

Mike O’Neill said Monday afternoon they had a “mad” tog bite Thursday even in the rain and wind on the Stray Cat charter/open boat berthed at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

He said they had five or six whales “blowing steam” around them while they were catching mainly tog 2 to 3 miles off. He also said striped bass were thick in that same 2- to 3-mile range.

Striper are out-of-bounds outside the 3-mile zone in New Jersey.

John Nigro, the dockmaster/DJ for the new Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City, sent some photos of super catches of black sea bass. One of them was of a wreck fishing fan named Paul Tomaski with a 7-pound tog in one hand and pool-winning cash in the other.

According to Nigro, that fisher won two pools in a row.

Happy holidays!