Transition from summer to fall fishing begins slowly

Summer flounder season is over, autumn is a couple of days away and the popular Atlantic County/Atlantic City Surf Fishing Derby Pat Erdman Memorial is underway.

All are signs of transitioning into a fall fishing mode — maybe.

There are a lot of reports about fishing of the finest kind, as the saying goes.

We have sheepshead, tautog, triggerfish, kingfish, weakfish, a few bluefish, blowfish, black drumfish, spot, croaker and white perch with some lingering striped bass and, yes, must-release summer flounder.

The inshore, surf, inlet, back bay and river lineup lists players at all positions and for all styles.

It’s called fall fishing.

Oh, yeah, at least one pompano was reported up from southern climes.

And “oh, yeah” No. 2: Crabbing is great.

The Atlantic County/Atlantic City Derby seems to be off to a good start with decent early signups reported.

The Derby launched Monday and rolls to Nov. 21 in waters surrounding Absecon Island and Brigantine.