Transition from summer to fall fishing begins slowly

Summer flounder season is over, autumn is a couple of days away and the popular Atlantic County/Atlantic City Surf Fishing Derby Pat Erdman Memorial is underway.
All are signs of transitioning into a fall fishing mode — maybe.
There are a lot of reports about fishing of the finest kind, as the saying goes.
We have sheepshead, tautog, triggerfish, kingfish, weakfish, a few bluefish, blowfish, black drumfish, spot, croaker and white perch with some lingering striped bass and, yes, must-release summer flounder.
The inshore, surf, inlet, back bay and river lineup lists players at all positions and for all styles.
It’s called fall fishing.
Oh, yeah, at least one pompano was reported up from southern climes.
And “oh, yeah” No. 2: Crabbing is great.
The Atlantic County/Atlantic City Derby seems to be off to a good start with decent early signups reported.
The Derby launched Monday and rolls to Nov. 21 in waters surrounding Absecon Island and Brigantine.
The entry fee is $25. Land-based fishers can sign up at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Tight Lines and Point Tackle, both in Somers Point, and in Brigantine at Bayside Bait and Tackle and at Riptide Bait and Tackle.
Prizes are $500 for first place in striped bass with $200 and $100 for second- and third-heaviest.
The bluefish, tautog and kingfish prizes are $300, $100 and $50.
Four-wheel drive beach-access permits can be obtained with proper papers and a contest badge at Ventnor City Hall, the Margate Police Department and the Atlantic City Engineer’s Office in City Hall. Brigantine requires a season beach permit.
A message from John Lewis, captain of the Insatiable and president of the Beach Haven Charter Boat Association, had the news that the first deployment of reefs balls to replenish Little Egg Artificial Fishing Reef is scheduled for Tuesday (Sept. 21).
Captain John reported the program headed by the BHCFA Junior Mates program is selling sponsorships of the reef balls for $500 apiece.
Sponsors will receive commemorative certificates describing the contributors and the approximate locations.
Email him at captjohn22@comcast.net.
Noel Feliciano is a super promoter of fishing in the Atlantic County area.
He was excited to report a very cool story about 6-year-old Richard Martin fishing with dad Rick in rough conditions of 20-foot swells Saturday while on the party boat Ocean Explorer out of Brielle, Monmouth County. They had a two-day contest that the young man won with 5.5-pound summer flounder.
The kicker: The fish was worth a nifty $3,900, and it was the first time the youngster fished in the ocean.
Rick said Monday they regularly fish Atlantic County waters in rentals out of Ray Scott’s Dock and on John Herron’s back-bay pontoon party boat The Keeper, both located in Margate, and on Mike Tabasso’s High Roller pontoon boat out of Atlantic City.
They are from Warminster, Pennsylvania.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
