 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tournament catches highlight strong fall fishing in and off South Jersey
0 comments

Tournament catches highlight strong fall fishing in and off South Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fall fishing is headed toward November this weekend.

Good fishing reports are widespread along the South Jersey coast out in the ocean and into the inlets and back bays ... kind of right on schedule.

A couple of popular surf-fishing contests are receiving some quality entries.

The Pat Erdman Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby recorded some decent registrations for the tautog division.

Tournament director Don Brown reported Monday that Hoa Tran, of Atlantic City, took the division lead with a 7.1-pound, 23-inch tog caught Sunday from an Atlantic City jetty.

Firth Bowden, of Millville, is the kingfish leader with a 1.6-pound 15-inch entry caught in Brigantine and weighed at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine.

The Derby’s first entry was put up on the leaderboard last Tuesday when Bill Erdman, of Linwood, picked a 13.4-pound, 34-inch striped bass off an Atlantic City. The Derby carries the name of his dad.

That 7.1-pound tog was the first of two caught back-to-back by Tron. He added a 3.7-pound tog to the list Monday for the Tog Masters contest Noel Feliciano is running out of One-Stop.

The Tog Masters continues to a Halloween finale Saturday. The total weight of the three heaviest fish determine winners in this one. The top three heaviest earns $150. Second place gets $100 and third place $50. There is no entry fee; just sign up at One-Stop.

Other 3-pound tog have been caught in South Jersey waters.

Tran said Monday when contacted by phone that he fishes the A.C. jetties along Absecon Inlet a lot. Tron said he is 55 and has been fishing the area for 35 years. His biggest tog ever went 8 pounds and was caught last year.

And, oh, by the way, he said he was out there again Monday morning and got a couple more tog with the one keeper mentioned above. He uses green crab as bait and likes to fish both high and low tides.

Dave Taylor, of Linwood, put a 10.20-pound striped into the Derby at Tight Lines in Somers Point.

While the Derby has been highlighted by 30-inch range tog, the 66th Long Beach Surf Fishing Classic has had a number of quality kingfish entries.

Richard Bergman, of Atco, caught a 1.42-pound, 15.5-inch kingfish and put it into the Senior Division of the Classic.

Duncan Turner, of Barnegat, added an 11.2-pound striped bass to Classic lineup.

Both contests have bluefish divisions but no entries yet in either.

Black sea bass rule in the ocean with the party boats and charter boats reporting lots of limits for their customers.

Mike O’Neill of the Stray Cat charter/open boat out of Seaview Harbor Marina said fishing for sea bass, bluefish and triggerfish has been excellent. He will be running Wednesday and Thursday and next weekend.

John Nigro said the customers on the Starfish party boat out of Sea Isle City all had limits of sea bass plus bluefish and porgy Sunday. They will sail again Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News