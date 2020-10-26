Tournament catches highlight strong fall fishing in and off South Jersey

Other 3-pound tog have been caught in South Jersey waters.

Tran said Monday when contacted by phone that he fishes the A.C. jetties along Absecon Inlet a lot. Tron said he is 55 and has been fishing the area for 35 years. His biggest tog ever went 8 pounds and was caught last year.

And, oh, by the way, he said he was out there again Monday morning and got a couple more tog with the one keeper mentioned above. He uses green crab as bait and likes to fish both high and low tides.

Dave Taylor, of Linwood, put a 10.20-pound striped into the Derby at Tight Lines in Somers Point.

While the Derby has been highlighted by 30-inch range tog, the 66th Long Beach Surf Fishing Classic has had a number of quality kingfish entries.

Richard Bergman, of Atco, caught a 1.42-pound, 15.5-inch kingfish and put it into the Senior Division of the Classic.

Duncan Turner, of Barnegat, added an 11.2-pound striped bass to Classic lineup.

Both contests have bluefish divisions but no entries yet in either.

Black sea bass rule in the ocean with the party boats and charter boats reporting lots of limits for their customers.