Tog-striper combination still solid in year's final days

Fishing looks as though it is going to stay strong straight through the end of the year … now just a few days away.

Tautog and striped bass are the ongoing powerful combination.

Jefferson Goodwell travels from the Germantown section of Philadelphia to work the jetties of Atlantic City. He said he has been making the run back and forth for the past 13 years.

He was back again Sunday and Monday. He and another fisher got into tog both days. Goodwell was taking a break for lunch Monday because the rain started when the local scribe called.

He said they caught four keepers and had 13 or 14 shorts by mid-afternoon Monday. It was two keepers and 14 or 15 shorts Sunday.

Goodwell was using store-bought shrimp and sand fleas he got from Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City for bait.

He also said that when the day’s fishing was done he would be back again in March to start his 2022 fishing.

Tog also have been hugging the wrecks and reefs inshore.