Tog-striper combination still solid in year's final days

Fishing looks as though it is going to stay strong straight through the end of the year … now just a few days away.
Tautog and striped bass are the ongoing powerful combination.
Jefferson Goodwell travels from the Germantown section of Philadelphia to work the jetties of Atlantic City. He said he has been making the run back and forth for the past 13 years.
He was back again Sunday and Monday. He and another fisher got into tog both days. Goodwell was taking a break for lunch Monday because the rain started when the local scribe called.
He said they caught four keepers and had 13 or 14 shorts by mid-afternoon Monday. It was two keepers and 14 or 15 shorts Sunday.
Goodwell was using store-bought shrimp and sand fleas he got from Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City for bait.
He also said that when the day’s fishing was done he would be back again in March to start his 2022 fishing.
Tog also have been hugging the wrecks and reefs inshore.
Mike O’Neill was heading back to the dock at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet with the Stray Cat charter boat and a crew of four customers.
He said they had a short blast that produced tog that approached 10 pounds. He said he is going farther off for black seas bass Tuesday.
O'Neill said the weather went from “snotty” to calm on Monday and that he will wrap up the season Saturday.
Bob Cope was called when he was a “mile and and half” from the inlet returning from his tog run on the Full Ahead charter boat that rolls from Utsch’s Marina in Cape May.
He said they had another good catch with a lot of quality 4- to 5-pounders.
“It’s holding up well!” Cope said.
He also said he was getting good reports as recently as Sunday of striped bass now spread down to off Wildwood.
Scott Newhall runs Timeout Charters out of Absecon, Brigantine and Atlantic City. He was out a private run Monday and described the striped bass action as a “maintained bite” complete with a “blowup” of fish on the surface.
He said it was a top-water casting day and added that the school was moving north. The fish were in the keeper-size 30-pound range, Newhall said.
Feliciano called Monday afternoon from One-Stop with an up-to-the-minute striped bass report from a boat fisher who said he was catching fish within a quarter-mile off the Brigantine beach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.