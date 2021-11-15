Tog season opens Tuesday to daily possession limit of 5 with a 15-inch minimum

Fall conditions rule, and very decent fall fishing continues.

Striped bass are putting on some weight here in South Jersey waters.

The tautog season just opened to an increased five-fish daily possession limit with a 15-inch minimum to be a keeper.

Black sea bass are plentiful with porgy on the inshore wrecks and reefs when conditions permit.

We’re hearing about a few more bluefish.

We are kind of right in the heart of fall fishing with Thanksgiving coming up and the start of the holiday season.

One highlight came from Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine.

He reported and then sent a photo of Chip Ondrushek, of Cream Ridge, Monmouth County, with a “too tall” 48-inch striped bass that was released because it was longer than the 28-inch to less than 38-inch daily possession limit.

We are allowed one keeper daily plus one 24- to 28-inch bonus tag slot fish.

Noel Feliciano owns One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City on the other side of Absecon Inlet. He said striped bass and tautog have provided a formidable 1-2 combination.