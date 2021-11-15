Tog season opens Tuesday to daily possession limit of 5 with a 15-inch minimum

Fall conditions rule, and very decent fall fishing continues.
Striped bass are putting on some weight here in South Jersey waters.
The tautog season just opened to an increased five-fish daily possession limit with a 15-inch minimum to be a keeper.
Black sea bass are plentiful with porgy on the inshore wrecks and reefs when conditions permit.
We’re hearing about a few more bluefish.
We are kind of right in the heart of fall fishing with Thanksgiving coming up and the start of the holiday season.
One highlight came from Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine.
He reported and then sent a photo of Chip Ondrushek, of Cream Ridge, Monmouth County, with a “too tall” 48-inch striped bass that was released because it was longer than the 28-inch to less than 38-inch daily possession limit.
We are allowed one keeper daily plus one 24- to 28-inch bonus tag slot fish.
Noel Feliciano owns One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City on the other side of Absecon Inlet. He said striped bass and tautog have provided a formidable 1-2 combination.
He said they are gearing up for the expanding tautog season that starts Tuesday (Nov. 16). The daily possession limit goes from one fish to five until the end of the year.
Noel said a number of 19- to 21-inch tog have been reported.
Another sign of the approaching holiday season is the Fishing for Toys contest that Feliciano runs from One-Stop.
It started Monday and runs to Dec. 15. It is a striped bass, three-heaviest total weight format.
The neat thing about this yearly classic is that the entry requirement is a donation of a toy or game with a minimum value of $20 to be made at One-Stop.
The gifts are then donated to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League each year.
The vehicles that cart the cache away to the youth rival descriptions of Santa’s packed sleigh.
First place for the heaviest three is $150 with $100 for second place and $50 for third.
Noel plans to wrap it up Dec. 15 with a customer appreciation cookout in front of the shop.
O.C. club
The Ocean City Fishing Club wrapped a successful season that included taking top honors in the Association of Surf Angling Club 2021 competition tour of South Jersey beaches.
The OCFC Blue Team consists of captain Bob Dever, Tyler Daley, Ed Parkinson, Drew Furst, Paul Viola, Augie Conte Jr. and Augie Conte III.
Then the OCFC came back with a fourth-place finish from a prestigious surf-fishing contest in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
In October, the club ran its 52nd surf fishing contest on the Ocean City beaches with American Anglers Team A winning the title. The total catch for the contest was 153 fish.
Elks Classic
Grossman also is gearing up at Riptide for the annual Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 Fall Striped Bass Classic that features fishing around the clock from noon Friday to 11 a.m. Sunday.
The entry fee is $60 for a boat with up to four fishers or $30 per person for surf fishing. Calcuttas are available. Four-wheel drive beach-access permits are available.
Cash prizes will be presented for two-heaviest fish total weight.
Call Grossman at Riptide at 609-264-0440.
LBI update
The 67th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic seems to have a change in its lineup of catches. Up until November, it was all kingfish. But this month, the heavy hitters got to bat.
Striped bass moved in, and kingfish seem to have headed south.
The heaviest striper so far is an 18-pounder caught Sunday by Richard Bergman, of the Atco section of Winslow Township.
The Classic continues to Dec. 12. So far, no bluefish or red drumfish have been entered.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
