Tog reports strong right from opening day

Tautog joined the fun on April One.

Sounds as though they are biting right from the launch.

Will Martinez is one of the rocks stars who works the Atlantic City jetties of Absecon Inlet.

He got his season started with seven fish over two days. And he was out fishing and catching on an A.C. jetty Monday when the local scribe called for some details.

He reported he added one more keeper to his considerable collection by mid-afternoon.

Martinez is the early leader in the monthlong tautog contest run by Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

He has put tog weighing 3.3 and 3.1 pounds on the leaderboard, plus a pair of 2.9-pounders.

The contest is a three-fish total weight format with free registration at One-Stop.

Martinez, 47, has been fishing in Atlantic City since he was 12. He said he had a good start last year, too.

Asked if he fishes anywhere else, the answer was: “Why? I catch fish here!”

He said there were a number of other fishers out on the rocks and boards in Atlantic City enjoying the weather and the fishing.

Mike O’Neill is captain of the open/charter boat Stray Cat that runs out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Inlet.

He was back at the dock and already done cleaning fish by midafternoon. He said tog “chewed” for his crew and described the day as a “jag of tog and a couple of cod.”

O'Neill also said they had 12 keepers up to 4 1/2 pounds and 19 inches. He said they had lots of bites and that Mike Kelly, of Dorothy, was the heavy hitter using jigs as lures.

O’Neill said it was a gorgeous day out on the ocean. He will sail every day at 7:30 a.m. when the weather allows.

Irv Hurd rolls the party boat Miss Avalon from the Avalon Sport fishing Center. He will get his season started Wednesday, leaving the dock at 8 a.m. and returning at 4 p.m.

There was another report of nice catch in Absecon Inlet. This one was from Justin Theno out of Allen’s Dock in New Gretna. He messaged that Joshua Welsh returned to the dock with a 15.5-inch tog, aka blackfish.

We are allowed four tog daily with a 15-inch minimum.

Green crab is the popular bait for tog.

Striped bass are solid but mostly shorts, under the 28-inch minimum. White perch are still active.

Meeting Thursday

An important New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council meeting is set for this Thursday. It is an on-line session beginning 5 p.m. that will have summer flounder and black sea bass regulations as paramount items on the agenda.

According to advanced reports, summer founder regulations will be liberalized and black sea bass will have reductions.

Reported intriguing options for summer flounder suggests the potential of shorter slot fish as keepers along with the existing 18-inch minimum. And the season could open earlier and end later.

The public can participate. Go to the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife website for guidance.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

