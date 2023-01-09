 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHEP ON FISHING

Tog fans having a great time of it around South Jersey: Shep on Fishing

Fewer tackle shops are open, others have curtailed hours and not as many boats are running, but we continue to have reports of decent wintertime fishing.

The tautog catches are unabated on the inshore wrecks and reefs.

Bob Rush is the owner-captain of the Sea Isle City party boat Starfish. He made the decision to extend the season into the new year.

His dockmaster/DJ, John Nigro, has been providing excellent reports along with super photos of smiling customers flashing their fab fish.

The latest portfolio was from two trips over the weekend and showed tog weighing up to 12 pounds being held by smiling fishers.

John described Sunday’s sojourn as a “slaughter.” He said they had 20 fishers on board, and three-quarters of them limited out with “really big” fish up to 12 pounds.

The description of Saturday’s run was almost as impressive. Everyone “did well,” he messaged.

He pointed out one regular, Jerry Rau, with a 10-pound tautog and smaller keepers.

The Starfish leaves the dock at 8 a.m. Captain Bob said he is scheduled to operate to Jan. 16 or as long as his bait holds out. Call 609-263-3800 for info.

Chris Baliban of Tight Lines in Somers Point said he has heard of tog weighing up to 17 pounds recently caught in the ocean. Baliban said there are a lot of white perch and a lot of fishers buying bloodworm for bait.

Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing is open all year, and Marissa Spitzer reported Monday that quality white perch are active in the Great Egg Harbor River and Mullica River environs.

She said white perch have been biting big-time on bloodworm since the weather broke for the better recently. Grass shrimp and small minnows are also prime bait for white perch. Marissa pointed out the well-known and popular bulkhead in Mays Landing as a good spot for white perch fans.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said it was a slow start Monday but turned into a gorgeous afternoon.

He said Sunday was a good day for white perch fishers who gave the Mullica River area a try. He pointed to what could be described as a “party” at the well-known Hay Road fishing grounds and said white perch fishing is as “good as it gets."

Showell also said the first week of January is often the coldest stretch of the winter.

Marissa reported from Bucktails about freshwater catches of largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, pickerel and crappie in Lake Lenape.

A report from Blackwater Sports Center in Vineland described the same kind of freshwater catches, adding yellow perch in Cumberland County waters such as Union Lake, Parvin Lake, Rainbow Lake.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Tags

