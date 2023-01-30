Tog approaching 17 pounds highlights another nice stretch of wintertime action: Shep on Fishing

We have a touch of spring fishing here in the final days of January.

The spring-=like weather Monday was a factor, but outstanding tautog and white perch catches are the big deal.

A Monday report from John Nigro about the recent catches on the Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City describe more than decent catches of tautog out in the ocean.

In fact, super catches would better describe Saturday’s action on the Starfish, which is the last party boat still operating in South Jersey this winter.

Nigro reported they had 40 fishers on board Saturday. The highlight of that sojourn was a monster 16-3/4 pound tog pool winner. John said they had other tog up to 12 pounds on that trip.

Sunday was somewhat slower, maybe because some Eagles fans might have decided on tailgating or watching the NFC championship victory by "dem Birds" instead of going ocean fishing.

They had 12 on board Sunday with fish generally in the 5- to 7-pound range. Not bad! They were out again Monday.

John is the dockmaster/DJ for Starfish owner/captain Bob Rush, who has extended the season for the area’s newest party boat into February. They leave 8 a.m. Call 609-263-3800 for information.

Another insight into the great tog catches off South Jersey comes from Chris Baliban at Tight Lines in Somers Point.

He said he has seen fishers coming here from North Jersey to catch tog.

He said he is selling white-legger crab, which is a favored bait for tog, and has them in stock.

Baliban said there are “plenty” of local private boat captains and crews going for tog.

Dave Showell said from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that he sold out of bloodworm because white perch fishers cleaned him out of three boxes from Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday in time for kickoff. He said he expects to have another load Tuesday.

Grass shrimp and small minnows are two other live baits for white perch, along with Fish-Bites artificials.

Here’s a reminder about the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club fundraising flea market set for Feb. 11. It will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Regional Middle School at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. Admission is $4 but free for under 12 when accompanied by an adult.

All proceeds will benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Winter Meetings start today (Tuesday) and continue to Thursday.

Striped bass and winter flounder are on the agenda for today.

Go to asmfc.org for details.