Terrific tog action finally slows; white perch action pretty steady

Sounded like a tough weekend for tautog fishing.

A couple of reports indicated that it slowed on the wrecks out in the ocean. The winter offshore fishing fans are still trying.

John Nigro is the dockmaster of the popular party boat Starfish for owner/captain Bob Rush. They had 31 customers on board Sunday and caught a few tog.

The Starfish rolls from Sea Isle City, and Nigro said they have some signups for Friday. He said the Starfish is also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

John said Monday the Starfish will wrap its season Jan. 24.

Down the coast by a few miles, Paul Thompson guides the Porgy VI party boat from South Jersey Marina in Cape May.

He said Monday the ocean was a mess Sunday but that they too caught some tog. They counted 18 keepers Sunday after 20 Saturday.

Paul said he is wrapping it up for the season Friday.

Just one week back, Nigro and Thompson reported super tog over the weekend. So did Jason Kleinschmidt on the Cape May Lady party boat based in Wildwood.