SHEP ON FISHING

Teenager catches 48-pound cobia as strong summer/fall fishing continues: Shep on Fishing

It looks as though summer is going to transition nicely into autumn.

We have some super summer fishing right now with fall fishing coming right up.

There are good reports from up and down the coast that describe a wide variety of fish visiting our waters.

Summer flounder are a phenom in the surf, and they are moving out to the inshore lumps and reefs.

Here’s one more example of excellent surf fishing for summer flounder.

Andy Grossman reported Monday from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that Tommy Lamplaugh and his dad, Chris, caught five keeper-sized summer flounder Sunday from the Brigantine beach and kept four.

Andy said they also picked off their limit of three bluefish.

Tommy makes lures and teaser rigs, according to Grossman, named Lamp Lures.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that one good long stretch of beach producing summer flounder is from the T-jetty in Atlantic City all the way to Longport.

Lester Bell registered a 6-pound summer flounder at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon. It was caught in the back bays inside Absecon Inlet.

Steve Palmer from Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in North Beach Haven said summer flounder are moving out to the popular inshore artificial reefs off Long Beach Island.

Greg Cudnik at Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom added some variety to the local fishing frolic with the news that a 38-inch black drumfish was caught by Emitt Fitzgerald of Top Notch Tackle.

Greg followed that with a report about a wide variety of fish that included weakfish and cocktail bluefish in addition to summer flounder, plus Spanish mackerel, bonito and false albacore.

Cobia have contributed to the mélange.

The latest is a 48-pounder caught by 15-year-old Gabriel McDevitt, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. It was caught on a bunker chunk off Cape May Point on dad Dan McDevitt’s “Fish-On”, according to info from Catherine Algard at Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle in Wildwood.

Upcoming events

Get on board with a fundraising cruise to benefit the artificial fishing reef rebuilding project led by the Junior Mates of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.

The outing is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Black Pearl pirate ship based at 100 N. West Avenue in Beach Haven.

The contribution is $75 for adults and $25 for children. The cruise includes music and a view of the fireworks at Fantasy Island.

The 75th World Series of Surf Fishing is Saturday on Long Beach Island. Registration will run from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. at tournament headquarters (6 East Cape May Ave. in Harvey Cedars).

It is an Association of Surf Angling Clubs event with entry fees of $125 for teams of up to six or $25 for individuals.

There is a limit of 5O teams.

Derby days

The Atlantic County/Atlantic City Surf Fishing Derby opens next Monday, Sept. 26, on the beaches of Absecon Island and Brigantine.

Badges are $25 and can be obtained at Scott’s Dock in Margate, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop in Atlantic City, Riptide in Brigantine, Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Tight Lines Bait and Tackle in Somers Point and Point Tackle, also in Somers Point.

Prizes are $500 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third in the striped bass division; and $300 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third in bluefish, tautog and kingfish.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

