When the weather is decent, so is the fishing.

Summer flounder continue to bite, sometimes even when the weather is less than summerlike.

On Saturday, the Margate Log Cabin Summer Flounder Tournament was highlighted by the sweep of the top three heaviest fish by the women’s crew headed by Ann Fox with Karen and Beth Flynn.

Karen took first with a 4.11-pound entry. Ann was second with a 3.8-pounder and Beth third at 3.21 pounds. They also added the Calcutta pool and the women’s division titles.

Ann and the Flynn sisters are Margate residents.

Thomas Reynolds was the Youth Division champ with a 2.5-pound fish.

Scott Bonar from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate handled the weigh-ins at the Log Cabin located on Jerome Avenue. Tournament director Tom Flynn said a lot of fish were caught, but not many were keepers. Some contestants pulled out early because of the wind.

Mike Tabasso had the back-bay pontoon party boat High Roller out Monday morning inside Absecon Inlet. He said they had 23 on board and racked up 16 keeper summer flounder. Those 23 fishers were very busy. Mike reported they counted 110 short returnees. The heaviest weighed a very decent 5.28 pounds.

Tabasso and the High Roller are scheduled to sail twice daily, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., from Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City.

At the other end of Absecon Island, The Keeper back-bay pontoon boat had two 5-pounders among six keepers Monday morn. Lee Scanny, who ran the boat for John Herron, said they were catching in shallow water.

Bonar had a couple of other reports out of Ray Scott’s Dock. Scott said one of his rental boats racked up six keepers Sunday, and on Friday they weighed a 5 3/4-pound summer flounder.

This is all good news for Saturday’s Matthew Bee Memorial Fund Fluke Tournament organized by Tia Bucci and headquartered at Tight Lines in Somers Point. Fishing is in two categories: bay/land and offshore. The entry fee is $50 per fisher in bay/land and $100 for offshore. Sign up at hansenfoundationnj.org or at Tight Lines at 830 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Call 609-601-2248 for more details.

Tia said Monday the weather looks good for Saturday and 200-plus fishers already had entered. The prizes are $500 for heaviest, $250 for second place $100 for third. Two Calcuttas are available. The awards party at Tight Lines will go from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Strathmere Environmental Fishing Club is an active organization. The club has an open summer flounder contest that also is set for Saturday. Members and non-members can sign up for $25 at local tackle shops. There is no entry fee for kids 16 and under.

Fishing will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the back bays only between the 41st Street Bridge in Sea Isle City and the old railroad bridge at 52nd Street in Ocean City. First place wins $300, second $200 and third $100. Plus, there are Calcuttas for summer flounder and for bluefish.

A wide variety of fish are visiting the area. Bluefish are racing around, and mostly short striped bass continue to show. Weakfish, kingfish and black drum also are reported.