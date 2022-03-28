Tautog season opens Friday: Shep on Fishing

Striped bass and white perch will be joined by tautog Friday.

There have been a few reports of keeper striped bass scattered among a spread of shorts.

White perch continue to be a major player along with some winter flounder.

Tautog will join the lineup on opening day — April 1.

Justin Theno registered a 37-inch striped bass Saturday at Allen’s Dock in the New Gretna section of Bass River Township. It not only was the first keeper of the year there, it was the first since Theno and stepfather George Kurtz took over management of Allen’s Dock.

Tom Howell, of Hammonton, caught the striper while trolling an umbrella rig off the Jonesy. The Jonesy is a private boat captained by owner Ken Jones, of Nesbit. Jones reported that they tried at first for white perch in the Mullica River before moving out to the mouth of the river at low water. That’s where they picked up the striper.

There have been widespread reports of gannets flocking and diving in tight to the beaches of South Jersey.

Irv Hurd rolls the Miss Avalon party boat from Avalon Sport Fishing Center. He is gearing up for the upcoming season for tautog and brought the Miss Avalon from the Yank Boat Yard in Tuckahoe to the dock in Avalon. Along the way, he said, he went past the biggest flock of gannets he’s ever seen.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that birds have been diving off Absecon Inlet.

Noel also said the one fisher who was out on the beach at Melrose Avenue between two of the inlet jetties hooked up with a striped bass that he said was 25 inches. It was returned to the water.

Noel also reported osprey in the back bays.

Dick Herb is the chairman of the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council. He said Monday that council advisers will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss summer flounder and black sea bass regulation options.

He said there are a lot of options. This is in advance of the state meeting that will be open to the public. That meeting, expected to be held in April, may be held online.

He said preferred state options for those two fan favorites will be forwarded from the advisers’ meeting to the public meeting. Nothing else will be discussed at the public meeting, and fishers will be able to listen in. More details coming up.

The Long Beach Island Spring Derby is a surf-fishing contest that starts this Saturday and runs to June 26.

The registration fee is $20, and 100% goes into the prize structure.

Go to fishinglbi.com or lbisfc.com.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.