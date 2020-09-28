Tautog, blowfish plentiful until black bass season reopens Oct. 8

Summer flounder season is over, and black sea bass are sidelined until they get back in the lineup beginning Oct. 8.
There is still plenty to do for local fishers as we close out September and slide into October. Fall fishing looks as though it is starting out great.
Striped bass are plentiful but mainly undersized. Weakfish seem to be making a comeback, plus plenty of blowfish are helping to fill coolers.
Tautog are maybe the main species to keep fishers excited, along with triggerfish and sheepshead. Kingfish and spot are keeping them company, and bluefish are cruising the back bays and surf.
Tuna fishing has been super when the area’s sport fishers can launch offshore and inshore in the ocean. Mahi are found around the pots inshore.
Bob Cope said Monday they are catching a lot of tautog and 11 or 12 triggerfish each trip on his Cape May charter boat Full Ahead. He said they fished all weekend.
Dan Ponzio Sr. is “smoking them,” meaning quality yellowfin tuna are being caught on the War Dance 2 fishing charter boat out of Atlantic City.
Ponz has been running some distances at times to concentrate on what he described as “tuna, tuna, tuna."
He said he has had multiple limits and some “beautiful” fish of 85 to 88 pounds.
He said this is one “hell of a tuna year.
Mike Rothman has the Bonanza 2 party boat that rolls from Fortescue focused on smaller fish. He said the spot are big, and he also mentioned weakfish, croaker and kingfish.
Plus, he said, it was a very good year for black drumfish when they were running.
Steve Bent, captain of the Free Spirit charter boat out of Margate, said he is also having a “very good” year. And like many other captains, he has dates available and is looking forward to the resumption of black sea bass season Oct. 8.
A report by Jim Hutchinson Sr. from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association said Brett Taylor on his charter boat Reel Reaction made his 100th trip of the year. It was a four-hour back-bay and inlet run that resulted in a limit of tautog, striped bass and bluefish plus the release of an out-of-season 20-inch keeper-sized summer flounder.
A report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom described blowfish as “chicken" and in “big numbers” and labeled weakfish as strong and by the old term of “tide-runners."
A 39-inch striped bass was caught and released in the surf of Long Beach Island by Connor Smilon, according to a post by Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven. It was caught with a Kastmaster lure.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
