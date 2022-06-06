Take your pick, from flounder to striper to drumfish and more: Shep on Fishing

Fishing is phenomenal with several challengers for best of the best.

The fan-favorite summer flounder, striped bass of all sizes, black drumfish, bluefish, weakfish, triggerfish, sheepshead and kingfish rule the surf, inlets and back bays.

Fishers out in the ocean on party boats, charter boats and private boat crews often limit out on 14- to 15-inch black sea bass.

It was a “perfect day.”

That’s the way Maryanne Schutz described Saturday’s renewal of the Ann and Nuncio Bruno Kids Fishing Tournament out of Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic.

They had 35 enter, according to Maryanne, and do well in the competition categories of summer flounder and bluefish.

Harper Rollman was the winner of the summer flounder division with 3.75-pound catch. Victoria Elbertson took bluefish with a 2.04-pound fish that gave the girls a sweep of the top two prizes.

Evan Owen was second at 3.08 pounds and Chris Costas third at 3.00 pounds in summer flounder.

Gunner Elbertson took second in bluefish with a 1.91-pound entry, and Kyle was third with a 1.90-pounder.

Fourth in summer founder was Jacob Clayton (2.91 pounds), and fifth was Maximus Petrilli (2.51). Fourth in bluefish went to Jacob Clayton (1.80) and fifth was Colin Donahue (1.74).

One of the contestants also caught a big weakfish, Maryanne said. The contest was organized by the Absecon Saltwater Sportsmen.

Oscar Fuentes is among the regulars fishing the jetties in Atlantic City.

He added a personal-best 6.6-pound, 26 1/2-inch summer flounder to an impressive list of fish caught in 20 years of working it on the rockpiles of Absecon Inlet.

He fishes with a group of buddies, and they were out on the rocks Sunday night into Monday morning. Fuentes, of Pleasantville, said Monday that he was dragging a lure on the bottom for striped bass when the summer flounder got hungry at about 3 a.m.

His other personal bests include a 56-inch striped bass, a 42-inch bluefish and a 28-inch weakfish he said. Fuentes, who works at Caesar's Atlantic City, also said he has caught other doormat founder in the 23- to 24-inch range. That all qualifies him as a “rock star“ headliner, doesn’t it?

Black sea bass is a lightweight contender for fish champ.

John Nigro is the dock master for the Starfish party boat and captain Bob Rush that rolls from Sea Isle City.

John has been sending in some super photos of wreck and reef fishing aficionados — all happy customers with big smiles and nice fish.

Tourney time

The Jersey Coast Angler’s Association will run its 26th fluke contest Saturday.

It is statewide boat event with seven regions from Jersey City to a southern region that encompasses Great Bay, Atlantic City, Ocean City to Cape May.

The entry fee is $175 per boat.

A $50,000 summer flounder Calcutta is a feature of the unique contest.

The awards presentation banquet is set for June 17 at Resorts Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.

Go to JCAA.org or phone 732-506-6565 for details and to register.

And just to wrap up with the wide variety: houndfish and stargazer have been reported, and white perch continue to be plentiful.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

