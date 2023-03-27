March continues with some super striped bass and white perch reports when weather allows.

South Jersey fishing for those two favorites is strong in the rivers and streams, and there have been reports of black drumfish starting to stir.

And Saturday is April 1 — hard to believe — and that’s the day tautog rejoins the starting lineup for a month.

Striped bass are plentiful with a mixed catch of legal keepers measuring from 28 inches to less than 38 inches and the over-unders of those measurements that are required to be released alive and flipping.

Striper appear to be moving a little more downstream. Jeffries Landing on the Great Egg Harbor River and Gravelling Point on Great Bay are two well-known sod banks for those casting from land with the well-used bloodworm and clam as bait. Fortescue beach on Delaware Bay is another spot where striped bass hang.

White perch are biting when the schools are located. Those two have been potent hitters for the month of March.

Noel Feliciano said Monday he weighed in two keeper striper at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City recently for a total of three in a week. Dave Showell from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon be said he had a good Sunday “store-wise."

The inshore party boat and charter boat captains are putting the final touches on their boats in anticipation of the start of tautog season Saturday.

Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet will start running daily the first week of April with regular open-boat trips Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He will be fishing for tog to start. On May 17, he will switch to black sea bass, and then he plans to fish for tuna after that.

Irv Hurd will start the engines April 7 on the Miss Avalon party boat that rolls from Avalon Sportfishing Center. He has a schedule that lists Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays.

We are allowed to keep four fish daily with a 15-inch minimum.

Looking ahead

It is not too early to plan for a couple of cool April events.

The Landisville Gunning Club White Perch Classic is scheduled for April 22. Based at 4th Street and Cape May Avenue in Estell Manor, it offers $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third.

The entry fees are $40 for adults, $15 for 10-and-under and $20 for active military and disabled veterans. For more details including about the weigh-in ceremony followed by a banquet, go to landisvillegunningclub.com.

The Bill Couch Memorial with host Cape Atlantic Striper Club will run from April 22-28. The entry fee includes the banquet on April 29 at the Hammonton Fire Hall.

According to spokesman George Bucci, a lot of prizes and drawings are connected with the second running of this event. Go to the Cape-Atlantic Striper Club's Facebook for details.