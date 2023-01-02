Super tog fishing kicks off new year: Shep on Fishing

Good fishing continued through the changeover to the new year’s calendar.

Two great reports from two diverse regions showed that the great weather surely sparked some super fishing.

John Nigro is the dockmaster/DJ for Starfish party boat owner/captain Bob Rush that rolls from Sea Isle City.

The new party boat was still out on the water Monday afternoon when they sent an album of spectacular photos of smiling fishers flashing tautog caught on what looked like a spectacular day.

Nigro said they had 40 fishers on board wreck-working it hard.

Moving inside to the back waters of Absecon Inlet, Dave Showell sent a couple of photos of locals piling up white perch.

One photo was from Sunday of well-known fisher Rob English with a rack of perch on his kayak.

Dave also posted a photo of Jake and Gary Adair with a great catch from Monday.

Dave said he had to call the bloodworm delivery guy back to Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon because of the demand for the popular white perch bait.

Dave also reported that after a slow start, white perch are “pretty cooperative” and pointed to one of the well-known Hay Road upstream hot spot on the Mullica River.

Getting back to the ocean fishing scene, the Starfish crew and customers recently experienced what can best be described by the overused term of “epic!"

They launched on a 14-hour sojourn to 50-plus miles off searching for black sea bass.

They found them.

John described one fisher who said he started catching as soon as he dropped his line.

And John reported another angler on board said it was the best trip he was ever on.

Everyone limited out on what was described as “humongous” black sea bass, plus they hauled up porgy and answered the question “where are the bluefish?” Apparently, 50 miles out because they were in the mix.

The Starfish will run both inshore and offshore trips through Jan. 16. Call 609-263-3800.

And Noel Feliciano provided a report and photo from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City of a weakfish that was caught recently. Details to come on that one.

Meeting Thursday

The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council’s first meeting of 2023 will start at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. It is a combined in-person and online session.