Summer flounder still plentiful, and Mid-Atlantic offshore tourney gets started: Shep on Fishing

We are heading for September, and fishing continues in mid-season form.

The fan-favorite summer founder are hanging in the back bays, inlets and surf while increasing inshore.

Kingfish and spot vie for space and bait in the surf. Sheepshead and triggerfish gather around rockpiles and pilings.

Bluefish and weakfish show up in waves chasing the plentiful bait fish of peanut bunker and spearing.

Sportfishing offshore is also in peak season.

The big-time Mid-Atlantic launched Monday from the two host ports of Canyon Club in Cape May and the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.

Tournament director Aaron Hoffman reported Monday afternoon from Cape May that of the 178 sport fishers entered, 78 went off to the blue water on opening day.

He also said the total purse for the five-day classic now in its 31st season is a sweet $5.2 million.

It wraps up Friday.

The Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club ran its White Marlin Invitational last week.

Steve Palmer from Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in North Beach Haven helped with providing the results.

He said Crisdel was a big winner with $118,876, led by a 194.3-pound tuna.

Code Blu had 900 points for blue marlin and was second overall with $57,783.33. Big Oil took $45,888.33 for third and recorded mahi that weighed 16.7 and 13.8 pounds.

No white marlin were recorded.

And now to the complete opposite end of the fishing spectrum, here’s a report from the Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club’s youth surf fishing contest held Saturday.

They also counted some impressive numbers.

Tournament director Ed Di Marcantonio said they had 122 young surfcasters sign up. They caught kingfish, spot and sand sharks.

This Saturday and Sunday will feature a creative addition to the local fishing scene: the two-day Atlantic City Surf Fishing Festival that carries a whopping $10,000 heaviest-fish prize.

The fishing part of this endeavor is Sunday on the beaches of Atlantic City from inside the T-Jetty to the inlet side of Steel Pier.

Detailed information, including how to register, is at NJsatfest.com. There are a lot of interesting and fun aspects to this event, including a festival Saturday at the Absecon Lighthouse.

Local fishing activists such as Eleanor Bochenek, a member of New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council; Jim Hutchinson Jr., editor and columnist for The Fisherman’s Magazine; Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City; and Dave Showell of Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center will be among the Saturday honorees.

John Lewis is captain of the Insatiable charter boat and president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.

The BHCFA has a Junior Mates program, and the young fishers have been leading the recent deployments of reef balls to replenish artificial reefs in the area mainly off Long Beach Island. They had another addition to a local fishing reef last week.

That’s a super program kept going by area youth.