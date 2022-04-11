Summer flounder season lengthened; to run May 2 to Sept. 27

Fishing for summer flounder took a step forward.

Regulations for this season in state marine waters were liberalized Thursday evening during an online meeting of the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council.

The new regs proposed and passed by council members allow for a three-fish daily possession limit that includes two “slot” fish measuring 17 inches to less than 17.99 inches and one at an 18-inch minimum, and a greatly expanded season running from May 2 to Sept. 27.

The earlier start to the session is a welcome benefit both to flounder fans and stakeholders in South Jersey.

South Jersey was well represented. Council member Eleanor Bochenek, from Cape May, twice made the motion and presented the proposal.

Bob Rush seconded the original motion and subsequent votes. He is the owner and captain of the Starfish fleet out of Sea Isle City and of Cruisin Tikis based in Sea Isle and Margate.

Dick Herb, of Avalon, is the chairman of the state council.

The Delaware Bay summer founder regulations remain status quo with three fish at 17 inches daily. Island Beach State Park surf fishing also remains the same: two fish daily with a 16-inch minimum.

There was considerable debate and valuable comments from the public during the lively three-hour-plus online meeting.

The earlier start to the season means summer flounder season opens in less than three weeks.

Seems as though some captains and crews of both the for-hire fleets and private boats might have to do some scrambling to get ready to launch on opening day.

Last year’s regulations were three fish at 18 inches from May 22 to Sept. 1.

Black sea bass also were on the agenda. That important species took a hit.

The regulations are: 10 fish daily possession with a 13-inch minimum from May 17-June 19, two fish at 13 inches July 1-Aug. 31, 10 fish at 13 inches Oct. 7-26, 15 fish at 13 inches Nov. 1-Dec. 31.

Numerous options were presented to the state council by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, a federal agency.

OK, back to actual fishing.

Will Martinez, of Atlantic City, was back on his home turf on an Absecon Inlet jetty. He has been a rock star since tautog season opened April 1.

He added a 4.3-pound tog Monday to his already impressive total to lengthen his lead in a tautog contest being run by Noel Feliciano in yet another promotion out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

Martinez previously had some par 3-pounders on the leaderboard, and now he is above 11 pounds for his three fish.

Registration for the contest is free at One-Stop.

Dave Showell reported Monday he had a family group out on one of the backwater fishing safaris he operates from his Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

One of the young people on board caught what Dave said was his first striped bass and then got three more. Dave said the striper were all shorts, less than the 28-inch minimum, and went back into the water

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

