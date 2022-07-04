Summer flounder plentiful over the holiday weekend: Shep on Fishing

It was a busy Fourth of July holiday in the fishing world.

Lots of fishers were out enjoying the weather and the very good fishing.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, had a super back-bay summer flounder report from over the weekend.

He said Monday morning back-bay fishers on rental skiffs and pontoon boats, and private boats that dock there, counted 45 keeper summer flounder. He said the pattern is good fishing on the incoming tide and the flounder want minnows.

Noel Feliciano was extremely busy Monday morning when the local scribe called but squeezed in a good report while handling customers.

He emphasized triggerfish in combination with summer flounder, striped bass, bluefish, kingfish and spot.

The report from Moran’s Dockside in Avalon was they just got through a crazy busy weekend.

The many fishers caught tautog and triggerfish in addition to summer flounder. The report also put just barely keeper weakfish at Townsend Inlet Reef.

We are allowed one weakfish at a 13-inch minimum.

Gary Dugan is the captain of the Irish Jig charterboat and new owner of Cape Horn Marina in Tuckerton. He also has a tiki boat for touring and partying and he was just back from a morning tour when contacted.

Gary said his charter customers have been catching four to six keeper summer flounder per trip.

He said they had a drastic drop in water temperature, but that should start coming back up.

He also said he had a recent ocean charter that resulted in a 6- to 7-foot black tip shark, a dusky shark and a brown shark.

Fishers based at Cape Horn have had decent summer flounder fishing mixed with weakfish and bluefish plus cownose rays.

Bob Cope is the captain of the Cape May charterboat Full Ahead. He said Monday he was out at the Old Grounds off Delaware Bay and they were “picking” summer flounder

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said he was so busy he could not get out with his Fishing Safaris guided trips. He said striped bass have been decent, and sheepshead have been biting on sand fleas.

He also said “quite a few” weakfish have been reported.

Dave said a number of people are going crabbing.

Weakfish are increasing.

Irv Hurd on the Miss Avalon partyboat reported customers caught six on a recent run into the inshore waters. Irv said they are catching summer flounder, black sea bass and triggerfish.

His back-bay pontoon boat Avalon Lady is catching summer flounder and now the Tuesday and Thursday afternoon trips will be for blue claw crabs.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.