Summer flounder continue to rule late-summer fishing

Fishing is good.

That’s the way captain Irv Hurd described it on the Miss Avalon party boat that rolls from the Avalon Sport Fishing Center.

Summer flounder, triggerfish and black sea bass have been joined by the arrival of croaker inshore, according to Hurd.

The triggerfish and sea bass are good size.

Hurd also said the water is crystal clear with lots of life. They saw another whale along with porpoise and turtles, and bunker were jumping.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle said the fog started to clear Monday morning in Atlantic City.

He said he is seeing a wide variety of both baitfish such as rain fish, spearing, peanut bunker and herring, plus snapper bluefish. That is probably why summer flounder, striped bass, black sea bass, triggerfish and tautog are hanging around the Absecon Inlet jetties and bulkheads.

A report from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. mentioned trips on the Reel Reaction with captain Brett Taylor that have racked up 7 to 10 keeper summer flounder up to 6 pounds in the ocean off Long Beach Island.