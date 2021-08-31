Summer flounder continue to rule late-summer fishing

Summer flounder fishing just does not seem to be giving up.
Latest reports continue to describe quality catches as we head for September and Labor Day.
And while summer flounder are not the only thing going on in South Jersey, they may be providing the best action.
The second Matthew Bee Memorial Fluke Tournament is a good example.
Tournament director Tia Bucci handled the weigh-ins for the Saturday contest at Point Tackle Marine Max in Somers Point.
She said the weigh-ins were scheduled to start at 3 p.m., and the sun came out at 3:01.
Team Red Leg, headed by brothers Chris and Cliff Murray, swept the top two prizes with 5.71-pound and 4.72-pound entries.
The third-place fish was a 4.72-pounder registered by Brad Rush.
The junior winner was David Sonny, who was fishing on the Hansen bridge barge.
Tia reported they had 75 fishers compete on a stormy day.
The tournament is partners with the Hansen Foundation to provide scholarships for addiction treatment, recovery support and recovery housing.
Fishing is good.
That’s the way captain Irv Hurd described it on the Miss Avalon party boat that rolls from the Avalon Sport Fishing Center.
Summer flounder, triggerfish and black sea bass have been joined by the arrival of croaker inshore, according to Hurd.
The triggerfish and sea bass are good size.
Hurd also said the water is crystal clear with lots of life. They saw another whale along with porpoise and turtles, and bunker were jumping.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle said the fog started to clear Monday morning in Atlantic City.
He said he is seeing a wide variety of both baitfish such as rain fish, spearing, peanut bunker and herring, plus snapper bluefish. That is probably why summer flounder, striped bass, black sea bass, triggerfish and tautog are hanging around the Absecon Inlet jetties and bulkheads.
A report from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. mentioned trips on the Reel Reaction with captain Brett Taylor that have racked up 7 to 10 keeper summer flounder up to 6 pounds in the ocean off Long Beach Island.
That latest report also included the news that the BHCFA Junior Mates artificial reef rebuilding project had a shipment of reef balls arrive in New Jersey for September deployment.
Go to BHCFA.net and scroll from the down arrow at the top of the homepage for details.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
