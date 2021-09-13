Summer flounder catches still strong heading into final few days of season

Time is running out on this summer flounder season.

The final day for the fan favorite is Sept. 19.

Looks and sounds as though they are going to be biting right to the end.

Irv Hurd was headed back to the dock with the Miss Avalon on Monday afternoon after catching summer flounder and triggerfish. He said the pool winner was a 4 1/2-pound flounder.

He said they got into croaker, but they were small, and black sea bass, which are out of season.

Irv said he is going to run a 10-hour summer flounder trip Sunday, the final day of the season.

John Herron is the captain of the popular pontoon back bay party boat The Keeper from Amherst Avenue in Margate. He is going to wrap up his season this weekend with two trips Saturday and a morning run Sunday.

He said he has had a “pretty good season” for flounder with “no complaints." He said they are still catching keepers way back in the back bays.

Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that big mullet have started. One of his surfcasters caught his limit of three bluefish up to 15 inches in the suds Monday.