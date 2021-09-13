Summer flounder catches still strong heading into final few days of season

Time is running out on this summer flounder season.
The final day for the fan favorite is Sept. 19.
Looks and sounds as though they are going to be biting right to the end.
Irv Hurd was headed back to the dock with the Miss Avalon on Monday afternoon after catching summer flounder and triggerfish. He said the pool winner was a 4 1/2-pound flounder.
He said they got into croaker, but they were small, and black sea bass, which are out of season.
Irv said he is going to run a 10-hour summer flounder trip Sunday, the final day of the season.
John Herron is the captain of the popular pontoon back bay party boat The Keeper from Amherst Avenue in Margate. He is going to wrap up his season this weekend with two trips Saturday and a morning run Sunday.
He said he has had a “pretty good season” for flounder with “no complaints." He said they are still catching keepers way back in the back bays.
Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that big mullet have started. One of his surfcasters caught his limit of three bluefish up to 15 inches in the suds Monday.
He also reported kingfish and spot in the surf.
Noel Feliciano from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said every kind of bait fish is “out there."
He also mentioned mullet, bunker and sizable shrimp. Noel also said kingfish and croaker are in the surf, and he reported a 14-inch porgy.
He said summer flounder are still excellent and that fishers working from the rocks are picking “nice-size” tautog.
Robin Scott said from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate that she is still selling minnows for flounder fans, and they had a lot of people Sunday.
She also reported that blueclaw crabbing is “the best ever!"
Robin, Noel and Andy have been registering fishers for the upcoming Atlantic County/Atlantic City Surf Fishing Derby Pat Erdman Memorial that begins next Monday. Badges cost $25.
In addition to Scott’s Dock, One-Stop and Riptide, badges and rules sheets can be obtained at Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon, Ship Shop in Ventnor, Tight Lines and Point Tackle, both in Somers Point, and Bayside Bait and Tackle in Brigantine.
The fishing categories are striped bass measuring from the state regulation 28-inch minimum to less than 38-inch maximum, bluefish with an 18-inch minimum, tautog at 16 inches and kingfish at 13 inches.
The prizes are $500, $200 and $100 for first, second and third places for striped bass, and $300 first, $100 second and $50 third for blues, kings and tog.
Captain John Lewis, president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association, expects the first deployment of reef balls this week to add to the Little Egg Artificial Reef.
The project is headed by the BHCFA’s Junior Mates program. Go to BHCFA.org for details and directions on how to participate.
And that release from Jim Hutchinson Sr. described the same wide variety of catches happening all along the coast and that the addition of blowfish was the best in years in the back bays of Long Beach Island.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
