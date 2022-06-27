Summer flounder are in season and here to stay: Shep on Fishing

Summer flounder are a fan favorite, and they are continuing to enjoy South Jersey waters.

Local tournaments over the weekend indicated the flounder are not moving out.

The 16th Grassy Sound Marina Summer Flounder Tournament is one of the most popular contests each year.

Run by Debbie and Jim Mooers, owners of the marina in North Wildwood, this year’s event attracted 65 entries with up to five fishers in the boat division, 25 in the kayak division and around 20 entrants for the fishing pier.

Debbie said Monday the heaviest fish winner was on the least expensive craft in the event.

Jacob Cana, of Egg Harbor Township, cranked a 6.8-pound, 26½-inch summer flounder onto his Hobie kayak. That earned him a first prize of $500.

The big money-winner was Quinn Overcash, of Cape May Court House, with a 4.6-pound catch that earned the boat division title. He was entered in the Calcutta for a total of $7,500.

Second in boat was Jan Erdman, of North Wildwood, with a 4-pound entry.

Debbie said they added a sheepshead Calcutta this year. It was won by a 3.6-pound entry from Joe Muravsky, of Wesmont, Bergen County.

Heading north to the Brigantine environs, the second Flounder Fiasco run by the Brigantine Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 6964 had well-known local resident Guy Wilkins take a couple of prizes.

His 5-pound, 6.6-ounce summer flounder was the heaviest weigh-in and took the Calcutta of $475 and he was second overall good for a $175 award for a three-fish total weight of 10.42 pounds

He was edged out by the slimmest of margins by Bob Kusmanick with a three-fish total of 10.43 pounds. The winner’s share was $595.

Andy Grossman at the official weigh station Riptide Bait and Tackle provided the statistics and handled the MC duties at the awards ceremony Sunday at the Brigantine VFW post

They had 22 boats entered and most importantly raised $1,500 for the VFW Children's Home.

The Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club organized the Jane Shetler-Debbe Starr women’s tournament Saturday.

The inaugural event attracted 15 women and seven youths. They recorded 10 entries at Whale Creek Marina.

The winner was Alice Garrity with a 4.25-pound, 22-inch entry.

Eliza Staffers, Peyton Riodan and Carley Welker went 1-2-3 in the Young Ladies Division. Chrissy Staffers was the women’s winner with Nancy Cunningham second.

And, just to pile it on about summer flounder, Noel Feliciano said from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that one fisher reported that he caught 30 summer flounder with three keepers from the T-Jetty in Absecon Inlet.

And, oh by the way, striped bass are still biting, weakfish and bluefish are cruising, kingfish are moving along the beaches in the surf and sheepshead are hanging around some of bridges and jetties.

Quite a variety!

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

