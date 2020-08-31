It is September but not yet fall-like with summer fishing going strong.
John Nigro, the dock master for the Starfish party boat out of Sea Isle City, said Monday the night trips have been producing a lot of fish, particularly triggerfish.
One of the boat’s regulars, Steve Brook, of Franklinville, had triggerfish that went 5 and 2 1/2 pounds Sunday.
Nigro also said they have been catching keeper black seas bass plus summer flounder.
Paul Thompson, captain of the popular Cape May party boat Porgy IV, said they caught summer flounder Monday with limits of “nice” fish.
Thompson said Frank Trippoletti got his limit of three keepers to 6 pounds.
Labor Day weekend is coming up with the remarkable variety of fish continuing to excite fishers.
We have many species recorded and reported throughout the area.
Summer flounder and striped bass have been active from the back bays, in the inlets, in the surf and inshore.
Dave Showell said from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center that one species has been consistent but maybe under-reported. He said he had fishers catching white perch “right now” on his dockon Absecon Creek.
A report from Greg Cudnik of Fish Heads charters mentioned an almaco jack. That report included a first weakfish for young fisher Danny Vilardi.
Cudnik runs Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom.
Other species reportedly that have moved in with some warmer waters include pompano and Atlantic cutlassfish.
Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said Monday a lot of striped bass have been caught around Atlantic City.
Patti Wingerter, of Atlantic City, caught a few in the back bays. Noel said he has photos of eight striped bass up to 29 1/2 inches caught in the back bays at night.
Showell said fishers “got beat up” fishing for summer flounder in the ocean Monday.
Both Showell and Feliciano talked about the plentiful bait, such as bunker and spearing, in the back bays.
Tim Davis, of Advanced Fishing USA rodmaker in Avalon, provided a photo of Jeni Sylvia, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, with 4- and 5-pound summer founder caught with captain John Worley on his boat Gold Tees. They were fishing on Townsends Inlet Reef off Avalon.
The weekly report from Jim Hutchinson Sr. of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association included info from mate Max Goldman for captains Carl Sheppard and Vic Bertolli on the Star Fish charter boat. Goldman said catches of 70 to 90 fish are not uncommon with black sea bass, summer flounder, weakfish, sea robin, plus kingfish and bluefish on one trip.
Cudnik also reported a “pile” of blowfish on another Fish Heads charter.
Tourney time
The Matthew Best Memorial Fund Fluke Tournament is scheduled for Saturday.
One of the contest organizers is Tia Bucci, a well-known local fisher.
According to Tia, the contest offers $1,000, $500 and $250 for first, second and third places for the single-heaviest summer flounder.
The entry fee is $100 per angler. Calcuttas are available.
The Mathew Best Memorial Fund is partnered with the Hansen Foundation to provide scholarships for addiction treatment, recovery support services and recovery housing, according to information Bucci provided.
Call her at 609-432-9592 for more details.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
