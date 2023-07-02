Summer fishing is here, and the wide variety of visitors to our South Jersey waters continues.

Summer flounder are hanging in the back bays and inlets, while also moving out to the inshore waters.

Weakfish and bluefish are cruising. Sheepshead, triggerfish, kingfish and croaker have been reported.

Striped bass and black drumfish are still in the mix. Plus speckled trout are arriving.

Area partyboats are starting their twice-daily season schedule.

Irv Hurd took the morning off while his son Brandon guided the Miss Avalon from its dock at Avalon Sport Fishing Center.

Black sea bass season reopened Saturday.

Irv said that “almost everyone got their limit” making an ironic joke about the fact wreck-fishing fans are allowed one fish daily with a 12.5-inch minimum.

Irv said they are also catching summer flounder, weakfish, bluefish, triggerfish and croaker on the wrecks and reefs.

Irv reported ocean water temps inshore are in the 70s.

John Nigro is the dockmaster/DJ for the new Sea Isle City-based Starfish put in play this spring by owner Bob Rush.

John said the morning trip Sunday had mainly “tourists” and they had a ball catching sea bass and croaker plus some summer flounder.

Like other area partyboats, those two are into their summer schedule of four-hour trips, leaving the dock at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Starfish also schedules 6-11 p.m. trips Mondays and Wednesdays.

The back-bay Avalon Lady pontoon partyboat is catching croaker “like crazy” according to Irv.

Thursday was a good day for members of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.

Vice-president John Lewis is the spokesman for an active group that organized the deployment of a 45-foot tug boat to enhance the Barnegat Light artificial reef.

And the exemplary BHCFA Junior Mates program, whose young members are catalysts for the continuing reef rebuilding projects, had its first meeting of the summer at the Beach Haven Yacht Club.

For detailed info go to BHCFC.net and click on the junior mates page.

John is captain of the charterboat Insatiable.

Sticking with the Long Beach Island theme, Jim Hutchinson Sr., who files quality and helpful fishing reports on behalf of the BHCFA captains, provided an LBI update.

The Long Beach Island Spring Derby recently ended with Jonathan Kelly taking the striped bass prize with a 21.8-pound entry caught on May 2, and Walter Plewa had the heaviest bluefish weighing 12.86 caught June 6.

Offshore fishing is coming on strong, too.

A 233-pound bigeye tuna was registered Saturday at Moran’s Dockside in Avalon.

The fishers on board the boat were brothers Jay and Ayden Wardius as reported Sunday by Ethan Szyszko.

There was not much other detail on that one.

But it serves as a good omen for the big-time big-game Jimmy Johnson Quest for the Ring classic held July 16-23 with fishing days July 17-21.

The contest, based at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, boasts a guaranteed purse of $1 million. Go to jjfishweek.catchstat.com for more information.