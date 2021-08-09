Summer fishing doldrums in South Jersey? Fuhgettaboutit

Bill III hauled up a 5-pound, 23-1/2 inch flounder to get started, and his dad followed with a 20-incher. They had two other keepers among 48 fish they caught that day.

They cut it short at 1:30 p.m. for the ride back home.

The elder Mendenhall is 77 and has been fishing the same stretches of water going back to the days of Capt. Andy’s.

He said Monday he is surprised about the size of the summer flounder still residing in the back waters.

On another recent visit, his wife, Karen, was tops with a 27-1/2 inch flounder.

Noel Feliciano weighed two summer flounder at One Stop Bait and Tackle for another family fishing tandem. Aaron Foster and his sister weighed in keeper flounder. One fish went 6 pounds, the other 4 1/2.

Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said he has seen more summer coming from the surf on what he calls “The Rock” than he ever has.

Catherine Algard reported from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood about a 3.78- and 3.54-pound summer flounder doubleheader caught by Christine Nicholas, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the Wildwood reef.