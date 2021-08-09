 Skip to main content
Summer fishing doldrums in South Jersey? Fuhgettaboutit
SHEP ON FISHING

Summer fishing doldrums in South Jersey? Fuhgettaboutit

Summer doldrums? It’s not happening here in South Jersey.

There are a lot of things to enjoy in the fishing scene in the back bays, inshore and offshore.

Summer flounder are the fan favorite, and they continue to be active. A number of quality catches have been recorded recently.

Tautog are thick around the rocks and bridges and hugging the inshore wrecks and reefs.

Kingfish have improved in the surf, now sometimes mixed with spot. Triggerfish with sheepshead are also gathered around the rocks.

And one report described occasional blitzes of small bluefish in the surf.

Tuna fishing is phenomenal at some of the inshore and offshore canyons and ridges.

Add mahi, wahoo and Spanish mackerel to the melange, too.

Good stuff in just about any direction you have a notion to go.

Often this time of year, summer flounder tend to migrate from the back bays to the ocean inshore. They are keeping to that traditional pattern while also hanging tough in the back bays.

The Mendenhall father and son - Bill Jr. and Bill III - made another trek from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, to fish the back bays of Margate on a rental boat out of Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate.

Bill III hauled up a 5-pound, 23-1/2 inch flounder to get started, and his dad followed with a 20-incher. They had two other keepers among 48 fish they caught that day.

They cut it short at 1:30 p.m. for the ride back home.

The elder Mendenhall is 77 and has been fishing the same stretches of water going back to the days of Capt. Andy’s.

He said Monday he is surprised about the size of the summer flounder still residing in the back waters.

On another recent visit, his wife, Karen, was tops with a 27-1/2 inch flounder.

Noel Feliciano weighed two summer flounder at One Stop Bait and Tackle for another family fishing tandem. Aaron Foster and his sister weighed in keeper flounder. One fish went 6 pounds, the other 4 1/2.

Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said he has seen more summer coming from the surf on what he calls “The Rock” than he ever has.

Catherine Algard reported from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood about a 3.78- and 3.54-pound summer flounder doubleheader caught by Christine Nicholas, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at the Wildwood reef.

Tautog are thick, and triggerfish have been a popular fish this summer. The ratio of keeper tog seems to be improving.

We are in the midst of offshore big-game fishing tournaments. The 52nd Beach Haven White Marlin Invitational is this week.

The popular MidAtlantic is scheduled from Aug. 15 to 20 based in Cape May and Ocean City, Maryland. The Canyon Club is the Cape May headquarters, and Sunset Marina is the satellite co-host in Ocean City, Maryland. Go to SouthJerseyTournaments.com for further details.

Reef building

Captain John Lewis of the charter boat Insatiable and president of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association said the artificial reef rebuilding initiative led by the youths of the BHCFA Junior Mate program has been revitalized.

Go to BHCFA.org and click on the Jr. Mate Reef Project tab for details, including on how to participate.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

