Striped bass was a hit during the opening week.

It started Wednesday, when the 2023 season launched in New Jersey marine waters.

And the streak continued Sunday with the return of tolerable weather.

Howard Sefton called from Capt. Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City about a couple of striped bass he weighed Sunday morning.

Arianna McHenry, of Egg Harbor City, caught an 8-pound, 3-ounce striper that measured 30 inches. Andy Wilbert, also of Egg Harbor City, put a 32-inch, 8-pound, 5-ounce bass on the scales at the shop on Philadelphia Avenue. They were caught in the Mullica River with bloodworm.

Howard said Sunday a lot of people came through the shop with the temps hitting the 50-degree range. He said he has been hearing about a lot of other keeper striper being caught.

The season opener was a win-win with what Dave Showell described as a “great day.”

Dave ran his popular opening-day contest at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon and entries and reports right away. It started when Rob English posted a photo of a striper he caught from his kayak just after the midnight opener. English is a well-known kayak fisher.

The hit streak continued when Gordon Muller pulled up with two other fishers on board and a boat limit of bass. Vince Trasatti had the heaviest fish of the debut contest with a 15.5-pound, 33-inch winner worth a $300 house gift certificate in Dave’s contest.

Gene Stevenson batted second in the boat’s lineup with a 33-inch, 14.6 pounder good for a $200 prize. Rick Ravenstahl was first-in-the-door with a 29-inch, 10.94-pound entry that earned a $100 prize. Captain Muller just missed with his 10.55-pound bass.

Martin Alexcon also added to the Absecon Bay S.C.'s great opening day with a 10.2-pounder.

We are allowed one striped bass daily measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches. And circle hooks are required while fishing for striper with bait.

Flounder regulations

The other big news of early March came from a vote at the Thursday meeting of the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council at the Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System.

Summer flounder regs remain the same as last year with a three-fish daily possession limit of two measuring from 17 inches to less than 18 inches and one of more than 18 inches with the season running from May 2 to Sept. 27.

Delaware Bay and its tributaries have a three-fish at 17 inches daily allowance, and Island Beach State Park has a two-fish at 16 inches daily allowance.

Thanks to council member Eleanor Bochenek for confirmation of that important vote.

Other regulations also were approved.

Scup, aka porgy, have a 10-inch minimum and a daily possession of of 30 fish from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31. Black sea bass take a hit with changing regulation seasons that start May 17 to June 19 with a 10-fish daily limit at a minimum of 12.5 inches.

Winter flounder season started March 1 and rolls to the end of the year with two fish daily and a minimum of 12 inches.

Here’s a reminder about the Ocean City School Fishing Club fund-raising flea market to be held March 18 at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center.