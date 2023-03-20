The first day of spring provided a promising start to the season.

The weather is more than tolerable, and the fishing is decent. The striped bass hounds and white perch fans got back to cruising and casting, according to several reports Monday.

The fish-catching did not sound much different than it was before the blow of this past week, with striper and perch continuing to rule.

A few more signs of spring with more fishers getting motivated: Bait and tackle shop people described a good business day Monday with fishers coming through to pick up bloodworm for bait.

A few catches were reported by midday Monday, including one from Maryanne Schultz at Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic. She said striper and white perch were found up in the Mullica River at Log Bay and down in Great Bay off the popular Graveling Point sod bank.

Maryanne said they are starting their 47th year at Chestnut Neck.

Howard Sefton at Captain Howard’s in Egg Harbor City said Monday he had has had a lot of customers coming through to pick up bloodworm. He said it had been a good day for business, as they had gone through 30 bags of bloodworm.

And fishing for striped bass and white perch has been good in the Great Egg Harbor River environs.

Noel Feliciano had an interesting report from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City about striped bass in Lakes Bay.He said one of his fishers caught three bass with one keeper.

He too mentioned bass being downriver in the Great Egg Harbor River.

Justin at Fin-Atics in Ocean City also said it looks as though striped bass have moved in or are moving more down the Great Egg Harbor River. He said they are chasing 4- and 5-inch paddletails lures.

A report from Tight Lines in Somers Point backed up that report of striped bass cruising downriver there.

The Toms River area also has striper and perch, according to a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom.

And a report about the Delaware Bay from Cliff Higbee at Higbee’s Bait and Tackle in Fortescue indicated that, according to his records, the peak time for striped bass fishing at the beach there is coming soon. He said they recently registered a nice 36-inch catch despite the steady winds there.

Justin Theno at Allen’s Dock in New Greta said one sign of spring is the movement of river herring in that Great Bay region.

Another is the arrival of laughing gulls. Plus, one observer watched a school of common porpoise diving and feeding just off the Brigantine beach Thursday.

Another sign of spring this year is the increase in the cost of bloodworms.

Looks as though we are going to enjoy some spring weather this week, so fishing is likely to warm up even more.