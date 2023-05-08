Summer flounder season had a super start.

Here’s a good example from Mike Tabasso of the High Roller pontoon party boat that rolls from Atlantic City.

Mike and his crew were filleting flounder when he was talking to the local scribe curious about his weekend and the first week of the season. He said the morning trips out of Gardner’s Basin have been great, with 25 keepers Saturday and 19 Sunday. And the afternoon runs were not too shabby, either, with 17 and 12.

He said there have been lots of limits of three fish caught by his flounder fishers. The High Roller leaves the dock at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily on four-hour back-bay jaunts.

That schedule is typical of the area’s several back-bay pontoon boats. He said the summer flounder are biting “like piranhas” on the outgoing tide and there have been a lot of boats on the water.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City backed up Tabasso about fishing in Absecon Inlet and the Atlantic City area. Feliciano said this is the best start to the summer flounder season in at least five years. The biggest summer flounder he weighed at One-Stop was a 6-pounder.

He said he has been so busy he has not been able to keep up his usual pace of posting photos of fishers flashing fish and big smiles. The trend has been numerous 3-pound fish but no doormat-size yet.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate had a similar report.

“Fantastic!” is how he described it. He said everybody is steadily picking summer flounder. He said his heaviest weigh-in went 4 pounds and was caught by Frank Boninu, a visitor to the area.

Anne Fox and Ginger Ricciotti, both of Margate, led the local effort with flounder measuring 21 and 19.5 inches.

Striped bass rules

Dick Herb was busy unloading fish in Avalon when called about what might happen at Thursday’s meeting of the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council. Dick is chairman of the state council.

The state reps will be wrapped up with a recent vote by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to require a change in striped bass regs that decreases the maximum size for a keeper to 31 inches. The subject likely will be raised at the 5 p.m. in-person (Stafford Township Municipal Building in Manahawkin) and online meeting.

Tourney time

A couple of early-season tournaments are Saturday.

The 41st Karl J. Boehret Surf Fishing classic organized by the Delaware Valley Surf Anglers will be held in Sea Isle City. It is the first stop on the Association of Surf Fishing Club tour of South Jersey beaches.

Register for the team and individual event starting 5:30 a.m. at the Sea Isle City Community Lodge, 300 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

The Fishermen Lost at Sea Memorial summer flounder contest has an entry of $20, and fishers can sign up at the Atlantic City Moose Lodge Chapter 340 at 3900 West End Ave. or at One-Stop Bait and Tackle.

Call 609-233-9774 for details.