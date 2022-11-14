Strong fall fishing likely to get even better in coming weeks: Shep on Fishing

Striped bass, tautog and white perch are a potent fall inshore/inlet/back-bay combo in South Jersey.

Black sea bass, fat porgy and bluefish have been biting on the wrecks and reefs.

Striper range from “overs," meaning longer than 39 inches that have to be returned to the water alive, to the daily legal catch of one fish measuring 28 inches to less than 38 inches, and the bonus tag slot fish of 24 to 28 inches, plus shorts that also must be returned to the water alive.

And the fishing is likely to get even better over the next few weeks.

Striped bass is probably the fall favorite, but tautog certainly have been popular, particularly with those fishers who work the jetties and structure, and sod banks.

There have been a lot of 3- to 4-pound tog in reports plus an occasional “slob” weighing up to 9 pounds.

Green crab, white legger crab and sand fleas are working as bait inshore around the jetties, bridges and sod banks.

Another positive is the fact that tautog regulations go to five keepers daily with a 15-inch minimum from Wednesday (Nov. 16) through Dec. 31.

Black sea bass recently increased to 15 fish daily at 13 inches.

The water temperatures are getting back to more like normal for this time of the year.

Dave Showell said Monday afternoon when he returned to Absecon Bay Sportsman Center from one of his back-bay outings that he had water temps of mid-50s, a drop from the 60s where they have been recently.

He said the wind blew, the water was clear and the water temps are getting to where they should be for striped bass.

The Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association weekly message from Jim Hutchinson Sr. reported the captains are saying this is one of the better recent years for striped bass.

He cited good catches on the Irish Jig with captain Gary Dugan, the Miss Liane with captain Ray Lopez and the Real Reaction with captain Brett Taylor.

Dave DeGennaro runs the Hi-Flier charter boat out of Barnegat. He recently headed north to off Atlantic Highlands and caught striped bass in the ocean.

The message there is that a main migration of striped bass is moving south, which is typical for this time of the year, around Thanksgiving.

The Fish Around The Clock striped bass contest that benefits the Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 veterans program will start at 12:01 a.m. Friday and run to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Registration is $80 for boats with up to six-person crews or $40 per surf fisher at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine or at the Elks Lodge.

Calcutta side pools are available.

More tourney talk

Sign up in person at One-Stop Bait and Tackle or online at pathstournament.org for Saturday’s striped bass contest to be held on the beach in Atlantic City.

Feliciano said Monday he will be in his shop in Atlantic City by 4:30 a.m. to register in person those who want to compete in the contest that starts 6 a.m. and concludes at noon.

Surf fishers can also register online for the contest that offers $5,000, $1,000 and $500 for three longest striped bass.