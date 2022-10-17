Striper, tautog, black sea bass all doing their part this month: Shep on Fishing

Fall fishing here in mid-October can be described by the adage of “the finest kind.”

Striped bass are muscling in, tautog are keeping them company, and black sea bass inhabit the inshore wrecks and reefs.

There are plenty of good reports of what’s going on around the South Jersey fishing scene.

Dave Showell was just hitting the dock, and not the literal sense, but pulling his newly powered boat into Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon when the local scribe called to get an up-to-the-minute report about the day’s outing.

He had three fishers on board, and they went 4 for 4 with all three plus the captain each catching their one allowed striper.

Dave said it was windy, and they got wet from a brief shower. He also said the water temp is a warm 65 degrees in the back bays.

He said striped bass fishing has been good, with catches measuring more than the 28-inch minimum.

Striper, including many that measure 39 inches or more, are moving down just off the beaches. The ones 39 inches or more have to be returned to the water alive and lively.

Tog top the leaderboard for the 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic that is now in its second week.

As of Monday morning, tog ruled with 19 entries to go with one striped bass, one bluefish and one kingfish.

All of those tautog were caught from the Barnegat Inlet jetty on the north end of Long Beach Island.

Most of the tog weighed in the 3-pound range. The heaviest was a 4.34-pounder caught by Jeffrey D. Crabtree, of Barnegat Township.

The heaviest striped bass in the Classic so far weighed 7.98 pounds and measured 29 1/4 inches. Matthew Shapiro, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, caught it while fishing at Holgate.

Tautog also dominate the Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby.

Joey “Jigs” McMenamin has the heaviest three tog. He took the lead from himself Monday morning with a 3.46-pound catch from the T-jetty in Atlantic City. It was certified for the Derby at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

His other two tog weighed 2.7 and 2.07. One was caught at the other end of Absecon Island from the rocks in Longport.

Chuck Gowdy, of Margate, is the Derby striped bass leader with a 10.4-pounder caught in Longport and certified at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate.

Mike O’Neill kept the Stray Cat at his Seaview Harbor dock in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Monday because of the wind.

On Sunday, he reported another great day with what he called nice, fat black sea bass.

His customers had sea bass that weighed 2 1/2 pounds. They also picked a few keeper weakfish in the 15- to 16-inch range, plus bluefish that were widely mixed in size from 4 pounds down to half an ounce.

He also said porgy were tearing up the bait.

He will be running trips Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. O'Neill said a few spots remained open and to call ahead (609-602-1114).

The Ocean City Fishing Club will run its 54th surf fishing contest Saturday on the beaches of Ocean City. Registration is $6O for teams of up to six and $15 for individuals from 5:30 to 7 a.m. at the Ocean City Primary School at 550 West Ave.

It is an Association of Surf Angling Clubs event.