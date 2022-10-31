Striper sizes widely varying; black sea bass season reopens Tuesday

Fall fishing continues to be on a winning streak with striped bass and tautog the heavy hitters.

Striped bass are widely mixed in size. They can run from shorts under the 28-inch minimum to “overs” of 38 inches or more.

There are plenty of tweener keepers measuring 28 inches to less than 38 inches.

Maryanne Schutz at Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic reported Monday afternoon that most boat fishers are drifting with live eels and bunker or casting lures in the cuts of Mullica River and Great Bay environs.

That’s the same widespread area Dave Showell of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon works very hard with his charters.

He has been catching striper of a wide variety in size. He had a couple of fishers out Monday and each caught three bass. They each claimed a slot fish between 24 and 28 inches, so they went home with dinner.

Dave said it was a gorgeous day on the water and that striper are biting.

Tautog are the other hot hitters on the roster.

“Super crazy” was how Noel Feliciano said from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City put it.

He said tog are biting from the T-jetty and other rockpiles of Absecon Inlet, and he had reports from well up in the Mullica.

Green crab, sand fleas and clam are the good baits for tog.

Another example of the strong sluggers comes from the latest leaderboard for the 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.

Striped bass are starting to increase after tog ruled the early stages of the Classic that continues to Dec. 11.

As of Monday afternoon, the last 10 entries listed six striper and four tautog.

And in a neat twist, the leaders of both categories are in the 62-and-older Senior Division: Rick Anderson, of Maple Shade, with a 17.14-pound, 37-inch striper and Alex D’Agostino with a 4.48-pound tog are the early leaders.

But there is still just one bluefish and one kingfish on the board.

Meeting next week

The 80th Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7-10 at the Ocean Place Resort in Long Branch.

It will be a hybrid meeting, in person and online, to allow for participation by commissioners and stakeholders.

One of the important sessions is the Atlantic striped bass one from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Some of the meetings allow public comment.

Go to ASMFC.org for details.

Black sea bass

A big addition to the batting order starts Tuesday with black sea bass returning.

John Nigro, dockmaster for the new Starfish party boat that swings from Sea Isle City, said Monday the most recent trip Wednesday had limits for everybody, including sea bass, porgy, bluefish and weakfish.

The black sea bass regs go to 15 keepers daily at 13 inches minimum starting Tuesday, Nov.1.

The party boat will sail Tuesday and Saturday and possibly Wednesday and Thursday.