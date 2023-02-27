South Jersey fishing has been all about white perch for some time.

That likely is about to change, because striped bass are primed to muscle into the South Jersey fishing leadership.

White perch have a few more hours to rule.

The 2023 striped bass season opens Wednesday in New Jersey marine waters, from the rivers and connecting streams, through the inlets, and out into the ocean inside the 3-mile limit.

We can keep one striped bass daily measuring from a 28-inch minimum to a maximum of less than 37 inches.

No over/unders are allowed.

Circle hooks are required when fishing for striper, with bait such as bloodworm, spot, herring or eels.

Some bait and tackle shop proprietors time their openers or schedule contests to welcome striper hounds anticipating the start.

There have been, shall we say, hints of a promising striper opener from the white perch pros.

Dave Showell has his yearly opener contest lined up for Wednesday at Absecon Bay Sportsmen Center in Absecon.

That one offers $300, $200 and $100 for first, second and third places, respectively.

There is no sign-up fee, and the entries can come from anywhere in state. The weigh-in deadline is 6 p.m. at Absecon Bay Sportsmen Center.

Dave also offers free sweatshirt giveaways for striped bass entrants and for the heaviest white perch on opening day.

There will be some other twists to this contest, so call Dave at 609-484-0489 for details.

Andy Grossman will launch his Riptide Bait and Tackle Surf Fishing Derby for the front beach of Brigantine starting Wednesday. It will roll until May 26, with divisions for striped bass, tautog, bluefish and black drumfish.

You have to register for the Derby at Riptide and have a valid Brigantine four-wheel drive permit to drive to the front beach. Call Riptide at 609-264-0440 for more information.

Noel Feliciano is getting back into action at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City by starting his season Wednesday.

The great promoter of fishing in the Atlantic City-Atlantic City area already posted a clip of well-known and well-respected fisher Richard Coles angling for white perch plus photos of another local fisher with a nice white perch catch.

Showell also posted a report about a local named Benny Rodriguez who had a nice bunch of perch while out in a boat.

And the start of March also has the big-time Boating America Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show running full-throttle from Wednesday to Sunday. There is so much happening with that event, so go to ACboatshow.com to view the wide variety of boats, seminars, fishing gear and entertainment on board.

The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic County Public Library in Galloway Township. Summer flounder and black sea bass are on the agenda. It will be a combined in-person and video program. Go to Dep.nj.gov for more information.