Striper and tog keeping things going as December nears

It looks as though striped bass and tautog are going to open December with continued strong action.
And it sounds as though heavyweight striped bass have moved farther south in their annual migration down the coast.
Longtime Atlantic City fisher Dan Ponzio had one of his best striped bass catches Sunday on his boat War Dance.
He ran across striped bass that were tightly packed and stacked from 10 feet down to the bottom off Atlantic City. He said Monday that they were jigging and that the lures never hit bottom. He said his arm was tired out from reeling and fighting big fish.
The striper were feeding on sand eels, Ponzio said, adding that the big bass are between Absecon Inlet and Wreck Inlet.
We are not allowed to keep any striped bass of more than 38 inches in length, and the specimens in this school of bass were all over the limit and were released.
We are allowed one fish daily possession between 28 inches to under 38 inches in length, plus we can take one more “slot” fish between 24 and 28 inches with a state bonus tag permit.
Dan said this it was the best striped bass fishing he has enjoyed in years.
“Gotta love it!” he said.
Greg Cudnik reported Monday from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom that they were enjoying a “really good” three-day run of striper of varying sizes in the ocean off the north end of Long Beach Island.
He said trolling and top-water lures are effective and that peanut bunker are the main attraction for that run of striper.
Another excellent catch, this one resulting in a quality tautog, was reported on another Atlantic City-based boat.
Mike Adams on the charter boat A Bomb “maxed out” on some fat tog late last week. Adams runs the boat from the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.
He weighed tog that went 13.8, 11.4, 8.3, 7.4 and 5.2 pounds when he took them into One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. Noel Feliciano took photos of the catch.
Adams said they were caught over a local wreck.
Bob Rush rolls the popular party boat Starfish out of Sea Isle City. They are getting some limits with pool winners up to 8 pounds, he said Monday.
He expects to be running through the end of December.
Dec. meeting
Now, we switch to the world of regulations.
A “hybrid” meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is scheduled for Dec. 13-16. It will be an in-person and virtual meeting format.
Public comment is important, with summer flounder, black seas bass and bluefish on the agenda.
Go to MAFMC.org for directions on how to participate. The first public comment deadline is Wednesday (Dec. 1).
