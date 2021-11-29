Striper and tog keeping things going as December nears

It looks as though striped bass and tautog are going to open December with continued strong action.

And it sounds as though heavyweight striped bass have moved farther south in their annual migration down the coast.

Longtime Atlantic City fisher Dan Ponzio had one of his best striped bass catches Sunday on his boat War Dance.

He ran across striped bass that were tightly packed and stacked from 10 feet down to the bottom off Atlantic City. He said Monday that they were jigging and that the lures never hit bottom. He said his arm was tired out from reeling and fighting big fish.

The striper were feeding on sand eels, Ponzio said, adding that the big bass are between Absecon Inlet and Wreck Inlet.

We are not allowed to keep any striped bass of more than 38 inches in length, and the specimens in this school of bass were all over the limit and were released.

We are allowed one fish daily possession between 28 inches to under 38 inches in length, plus we can take one more “slot” fish between 24 and 28 inches with a state bonus tag permit.

Dan said this it was the best striped bass fishing he has enjoyed in years.