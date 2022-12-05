Striped bass, tautog still plentiful off South Jersey: Shep on Fishing

December fishing is not taking a holiday with strong striped bass and continuing tautog reported.

It almost sounds as though we have miles-long schools of striper moving down the beach, and there are a lot of “overs,” longer than the 39-inch limit.

Surf-fishing for bass is coming on strong, and tog are hugging rockpiles and structure both in the inlets and inshore.

Black sea bass and porgy are mixed in on the inshore and more offshore reefs and wrecks. Surf-fishers are picking more bass from the beaches.

The 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic wraps Sunday.

Striped bass have ruled the entries lately. The Classic registered five striped bass in the first few days of December.

Robert Capri, of Forked River, put two more on the board with one Sunday and one Monday morning. They weighed 11.32 and 8.6 pounds and were caught with artificials at Barnegat Light, according to the Classic website.

James Worobetz clings to the striper lead with a 19.90-pound entry.

Carol Anne Stewart reported from Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven that surf-fishing is still better on the north beaches of Long Beach Island.

And a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom mentioned Island Beach State Park as a productive stretch north of Barnegat Inlet.

Schools of striper are cruising off the beaches of South Jersey.

The weekly advisory about the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. included several reports of excellent catches from captains about recent trips.

Captain Ray Lopez of the Miss Liane had great striper fishing with limits for a charter of four.

Doug Wainwright, of Columbus, and his crew had plenty of striped bass and tautog on a charter aboard Reel Reaction with captain Brett Taylor. They limited out on striper and tog in 40 minutes and then played “catch-and-release”.

Moving down the beach, Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City reported striper right in front of Brigantine and A.C. and down to off Ocean City. Feliciano also mentioned striped bass going 28 and 32 inches coming off the Atlantic City surf recently.

The inshore wrecks and reef fishers are also enjoying super action for black sea bass, tautog and porgy.

Miss Avalon with captain Irv Hurd and the Starfish as reported by John Nigro, who is the dockmaster for owner Bob Rush at the Sea Isle City location, both report excellent catches with limits all around.

Both of those party boats will be operating through this month, along with others. Go to their websites for details.

The annual Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby wrapped up Sunday. Results from tournament director Don Brown will be coming soon.

Here’s a reminder that now is the time to start thinking about holiday gifts for your favorite fishers. There are a lot of diverse stuff, such as equipment, clothes and trip tickets available. It is time to get moving.