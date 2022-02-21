Striped bass season opens next week

The anticipation for fishing “stuff” is building.

We have kind of a transition week coming up soon with the opening of striped bass season in state marine waters and the arrival of the big-time Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show.

On March 1, striped bass will be legal again in state waters from rivers, streams, bays, surf and inlets out to the 3-mile limit zone.

Striper hounds are always eager for this opening day and season.

They are allowed one striped bass daily possession measuring from 28 inches to less than 38 inches. Circle hooks are required to promote safe release of the over-under striper.

Dave Showell has his usual opening-day striped bass contest scheduled at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

The format rewards the first three fish caught and entered. Dave is a long-time striped bass guide in Atlantic County.

He said Monday he was fielding phone calls and had customers, creating a busy day in super conditions. One report he relayed was from a fisher who recently hooked, photographed and released a 26-inch striper.

He said the best bet for early bass is a combination of a 4/0 circle hook on a pompano rig with peanut bunker or other bait. Lures and bucktails also work.

He said striper hounds will have good morning and evening high water next week.

The Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show opens a five-day run next Wednesday, March 2. It wraps Sunday, March 6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Noel Feliciano is back from his brief rest and relaxation visit to Puerto Rico and went right back to his expansion project at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. Feliciano will be among the featured seminarians at the boat show.

This show has it all for fishers and boaters and visitors. Go to acboatshow.com for more details.

In addition, the South Jersey Bass Club Association’s Fisherman’s Flea Market is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Millville Elks Lodge, 1815 E. Broad Street.

Admission is $5 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and $2 after 9. Parking is free. Go to sjbca.org for more info.

OK, back to actual fishing.

White perch continue to be consistent.

The area’s rivers, streams and tributaries have been producing sometimes double-figure catches that often include jumbos weighing more than 1 pound. Bloodworm and grass shrimp are popular and productive on number 2, number 4 or number 6 hooks on top and bottom rigs.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

