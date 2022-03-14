Striped bass reports getting better: Shep on Fishing

Fishing seems to be bouncing back after that blast blew through South Jersey.

Looks like a warmup coming up, and the message from correspondents is similar: The fish are here.

Noel Feliciano at One Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon agreed Monday morning that striped bass and white perch have been and should continue to be the power combo.

And they both mentioned that bunker, a favored forage for striped bass, are thick in the rivers and streams.

Howard Sefton, who reopened Captain Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City with mate Robin on March 1, chimed in with a similar report.

Sefton registered his first striped bass weigh-in Monday afternoon when John Berchtold, of Mays Landing, hauled in a 10-pound, 30-inch catch from the Mullica River.

Wind and wintry weather followed by a brief cold spell put a chill on fishing, but the forecast for this week hints at decent conditions and a return to fine fishing.

Showell said he was glad he “kept his doors open” over the weekend because it has been steady fishing but slowed for the weekend.

“It is March,” he said.

Probably the coolest recent happening was documented by Great Bay Marina in Mystic Islands. Ann Paxton reported from there Monday that brothers Jacob and Gary Adair literally weathered the storm Saturday at the well-known fishing sod bank at Graveling Point on Great Bay near the Mystic Islands section of Little Egg Harbor Township.

She said Jacob came in and picked up bloodworms, and the brothers came back after they both caught striper during the second line of squalls, complete with snow and winds, blew through.

Jacob’s weighed 13.41 and measured 32 inches. Gary’s went 7.39 pounds.

"Die-hards" comes to mind for that effort.

Ann said the fish were light in color, which can indicate they recently came in from the ocean.

Chris Balaban said from Tight Lines Bait and Tackle in Somers Point that a lot of short bass are cruising the Great Egg Harbor River watershed.

One of the best-known and popular areas in that region is Jeffries Landing, which is another stretch of sod bank similar to Graveling Point.

Bloodworm are working there, along with small plugs.

Chris also mentioned the Corsons Inlet area as holding striper.

Dan Spitzer reported from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that the herring run reached the bulkhead in Mays Landing and that striper will follow.

White perch are showing up off the bulkhead.

Maryanne Schutz said Monday that Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic launches its regular season Tuesday.

They have had fishers coming through the marina and tackle shop reporting striper and perch, and they also are stocked with bloodworm.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.