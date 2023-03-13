Weather is playing a role in fishing as we head toward the start of spring, just a week away.

That’s typical for South Jersey this time of year.

When the winds, chill and rain diminish, fishing for striped bass and white perch is typically good around South Jersey.

Howard Sefton called Sunday from Captain Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City with a report about a couple who each got keeper striper for the second time in a week.

Arianna McHenry and Andy Wilbert are from Egg Harbor City. On Saturday, McHenry caught a 33-inch striper that weighed 11 pounds, 9 ounce. Wilbert caught a 7.7-pounder. A week ago, it was an 8.5-pounder for Andy and an 8.3 for Arianna. Both those fish measured 32 inches.

The first outing was to the Mullica River and the latest was to the Great Egg Harbor River. Those dinner-size bass all were caught with bloodworm as bait.

Howard added a report Monday describing an outstanding outing by one of his regulars.

Terry Rotellini is also an Egg Harbor City denizen who said the striped bass action was nonstop Sunday, except for time spent catching white perch and catfish.

And then Monday dawns with steady rains that turned it down if not off.

Dave Showell said Monday from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that the striper season that opened in state waters March 1 is “going pretty good!”

Sunday was among the good, but Monday was not so good.

Dave had a recent report of another striped bass catch from the Gordon Muller crew that took the top two prizes in his annual opening-day striper tournament.

He said nice-size striped bass are being reported from up and down the coast, probably except for the dreary Monday.

Saturday was not a down day for Steve Cesarine and his 16-year-old son, Jacob, who came in from Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, to fish the Mullica for four hours in the evening. Steve said Monday they took it as a good omen that the weather broke to reveal a beautiful sunset. They then caught three short striped bass and a mess of catfish.

Thanks to Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City for the heads-up.

Noel also said Lakes Bay has had a load of undersize striper biting from high water and during the outgoing tide on bloods and plugs.

Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic opens for the season Wednesday.

Violet Meyer had a preseason message about the locals catching white perch all winter in the Mullica River environs. Violet said, “Let the games begin!”

OC flea market

Here’s s reminder about the Ocean City School Fishing Club fundraising flea market this Saturday at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center.

Faculty advisor Nick Verducci said parking will be a big plus this year. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a lot of vendor tables with new and used fishing gear for purchase.

The funds raised will support the club programs and outings.