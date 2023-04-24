Spring fishing is excellent.

That description seems accurate after comments from area pros when the local scribe called for assessments.

Striped bass have been the heavy hitters, but tautog are adding strong support. Other spring species are moving in. Reports are surfacing of bluefish, weakfish, black drumfish and blowfish with continuing catches of white perch.

Striped bass have been the headliner, without a doubt.

Two of those regular contributors say this is the best striper season they have ever seen at their bait and tackle shops. The two shops are widely separated in location but similar in that they have from fishers.

Cliff Higbee has been running Higbee’s Bait and Tackle in Fortescue for 45 years. He said this is his best spring ever. He said Monday that surfcasters working the beach there on the Delaware Bay had a good weekend, and that the good fishing was continuing.

He also said he continues to be the bloodworm miser, allotting six bloodworm per customer rather than the usual dozen because of the short supply of the favored and most effective bait. Cliff said keeper-sized fish plus “overs” in the mid-40-inch range have been reported.

We can keep one striped bass daily measuring from 28 inches to 37.99 inches.

Noel Feliciano is a super promoter of fishing in the Atlantic County area from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. He said Monday that he has been operating One-Stop for 20 years and has never seen anything like this.

And “it was not just here, but everywhere.”

One of his regulars, Isidro Valentin, of Atlantic City, caught another keeper Monday morning. And Valentin reported he saw six to eight other bass caught while he was out there on an Absecon Inlet jetty.

Dave Showell, who has Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, said “night time is the right time.” Andy Grossman said from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that striper have begun to show in the surf on Brigantine Beach.

And just to add to the excitement, summer flounder season opens May 2.

The area’s back-bay pontoon party boats ,such as The Keeper out of Margate, the High Roller out Atlantic City, the Duke O Fluke out of Somers Point and the Avalon Lady, are primed for the season, along with many captains and crews of the area’s active charter boat fleet.

The Landisville Gunning Club ran its white perch contest Saturday and had a great turnout and great conditions.

Shaun Hargraves reported that 183 fishers signed up, plus others registered for the barbecue bash to push the total list of participants to more than 200.

Fishing was decent but not super, Hargraves said Monday. The Mullica River was the most productive stretch of water., he said.

Results and prize winners will be forthcoming.