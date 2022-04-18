Spring fishing lineup starting to fill nicely: Shep on Fishing

The fishing lineup is starting to get into full spring swing with a couple of additions.

Excitement in much of the fishing world is centered on the new relaxed regulations regarding summer flounder.

While striped bass, tautog and white perch continue to be the top of the order, black drumfish and “cocktail” bluefish, slightly bigger than snapper blues, have been reported.

Andy Grossman said Monday from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that Michael McGuire while fishing with son Asher caught a 31-inch, 10 1/2-pound striper in the surf there Saturday. He was using “Riptide Rotter” clam as bait, of course.

Grossman also certified a 21-inch black drumfish that Ray Trinidad caught in the Brigantine surf on a plain old bloodworm, which is somewhat unusual.

Justin Theno certified a striped bass at Allen’s Dock in Tuckerton that was “just shy” of 33 inches. Joshua Welsh caught it with a soft plastic lure from an Atlantic City jetty.

Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City is most knowledgeable about happenings around Absecon Inlet. He verified super striped bass action and reported black drum in Lakes Bay off Egg Harbor Township.

But his main message Monday was about more excellent catches of tautog from the A.C. rocks. He had another fisher haul in a hefty catch of tog — 4.7, 3.6 and 3.3 pounds — plus he caught one other.

Feliciano is running a tautog contest this month for the three-heaviest combined weight.

He also reported about those “cocktail” bluefish.

And, oh, by the way, summer flounder season opens May 2, or just about two weeks. We are allowed three fish daily possession with two fish measuring 17 inches to less than 18 inches and one fish more than 18 inches in state marine waters. In Delaware Bay, the daily catch remains the same as last year with three fish daily at 17 inches, also starting May 2.

The season continues to Sept. 27.

Delaware Bay fishing off Fortescue is getting started, too.

Cliff Higbee at Higbee’s Marina said a surfcaster there had a 32-inch striped bass Monday. Another fisher reported a 44-inch oversize throwback bass Sunday. Higbee also said that he has never seen bunker as thick as they are this year.

One of the general complaints from bait and tackle shops about fishing so far this spring is the scarcity of bloodworm as bait.

Clam and minnows and bunker and other cut baits are substitutes.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

