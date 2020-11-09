South Jersey weather and fishing have been spectacular autumn combination

The weather is spectacular and fall fishing is just as exciting.
Dave Showell was headed back to Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon to wrap another great fishing trip on one of his fishing safaris in the back bays. When the local scribe called midday Monday, Dave said he had a family out celebrating the dad’s birthday by catching striped bass.
On Saturday, Dave called from out on the water. He was excited to report a boat record was established with Mike Noresbey catching a 38-pound striped bass. It measured a solid 45 inches long and therefore more than the allowable less than 38-inch maximum. It was returned to the water after posing for pictures.
These reports are more evidence the much-anticipated migration of middleweight to heavyweight striped bass might be about to head our way.
Another comes from Greg Cudnik of Fish Head Charters and Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom. He posted info about a fisher who came from Sitka, Alaska, to catch “lots” of striper that measured 24 to 32 inches.
Carl Sheppard is the captain of the Star Fish charter boat that rolls from Beach Haven. Sheppard said Monday he had a “big fella" 58-pound striper Friday that went back alive.
He also said spiney dogfish are plentiful.
And one more pop from those environs describe a new leader in the 66th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic. John Reese, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, put a 17.08-pound striped bass on the board. He caught it Sunday in Surf City. It measured 34 1/2 inches at Surf City Bait and Tackle.
Mike O’Neill was bringing the Stray Cat charter/open boat back to the dock at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Monday afternoon. He said they were “worn out” from catching black sea bass, bluefish and porgy.
“Nonstop drop and reel ... boom, boom, boom,” he said.
It was beautiful 24 miles out where they saw chub mackerel, little tunny, whales and sunfish in still almost summer-like water temps of 63 degrees, O'Neill said.
He said some of the sea bass went 5 pounds.
A recent report from the Starfish party boat based in Sea Isle City included many photos of smiling fishers showing off plenty of black sea bass.
Tog action probably has been the best continuous action in the entire area, The rocks stars who perform from the jetties and bulkheads around Absecon Inlet continue to take their catch into One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
One news of note reported: Joey “Jigs” McMenamin racked up two tog caught days apart that weighed an identical 3.3 pounds. Jigs is one of the long-time fishing icons in the Atlantic City area.
Feliciano also provided an interesting report about a family of six went fishing on one of the A.C. jetties and all brought a keeper tog into the store. Noel took a remarkable family portrait out in front of the shop.
Noel is running another of his promotions this month out of One-Stop. Catch a fish of any species, certify it at One-Stop and get a raffle ticket for a weekly cash prize drawing.
No registration or sign-up fees.
Tog are "crazy” right now, Noel said Monday. He said he had about 38 entered so far, and 99% of them are tog.
