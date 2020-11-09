South Jersey weather and fishing have been spectacular autumn combination

The weather is spectacular and fall fishing is just as exciting.

Dave Showell was headed back to Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon to wrap another great fishing trip on one of his fishing safaris in the back bays. When the local scribe called midday Monday, Dave said he had a family out celebrating the dad’s birthday by catching striped bass.

On Saturday, Dave called from out on the water. He was excited to report a boat record was established with Mike Noresbey catching a 38-pound striped bass. It measured a solid 45 inches long and therefore more than the allowable less than 38-inch maximum. It was returned to the water after posing for pictures.

These reports are more evidence the much-anticipated migration of middleweight to heavyweight striped bass might be about to head our way.

Another comes from Greg Cudnik of Fish Head Charters and Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom. He posted info about a fisher who came from Sitka, Alaska, to catch “lots” of striper that measured 24 to 32 inches.

Carl Sheppard is the captain of the Star Fish charter boat that rolls from Beach Haven. Sheppard said Monday he had a “big fella" 58-pound striper Friday that went back alive.