South Jersey fishing stays red hot ahead of heatwave: Shep on Fishing

Weather forecasts say a heat wave is moving in.

Fishing is definitely not in any summer doldrums. We have lots of all stars here in mid-July.

While the Jimmy Johnson Atlantic City Quest for the Ring Fishing Week was all about big game fish last week such as tuna and white marlin (look for results in Wednesday's edition), other fan favorites are in the lineup.

Heavy hitters such as summer flounder continue to be solid in the back bays, inlets and now out on the inshore lumps and sloughs. Striped bass are lingering inshore. Kingfish and spot are picking in the surf, and bluefish are cruising inside and outside.

Sheepshead have been a great addition, biting around rockpiles, bridges and pilings.

And one inshore report about Spanish mackerel, bonito and bluefish just about proves summer fishing is here.

The big-time, big-game Jimmy Johnson Quest is a hot topic for a segment of the fishing community, but summer flounder is a fan favorite.

Morgan DeLany at Whale Creek Marina in Strathmere recently certified what might be the heaviest summer flounder so far in South Jersey. John Bryszewski, of National Park, Gloucester County, brought in a 12.31-pound, 32-inch old-fashioned doormat.

DeLany said Sunday it was caught about One More Fast One with minnow as bait at the Ocean City reef.

The Duke turns 29

The 29th Duke of Fluke contest run out of Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood had 6-pound summer flounder go 1-2-3 in the single-heaviest division.

Sean Gallagher was captain of the Bad Beagle team that took first with 6.42-pound entry. Roy Trainor and Determined finished second at 6.26, and Robert Aller on Reel Altercation finished third at 6.08.

Other results provided by Catherine Algard at Sterling Harbor included: MoJoe with Joe Domenico winning three-heaviest with a combined weight of 14.76 to edge out Lilyips with Craig Stocker at 24.72.

Megan Trainor on Miss Addison was the Duchess division winner with a 4.27-pounder, and Addison Dameron won the Junior title with a 4.19-pounder on Patricia Lynn III.

Joe Muravsky was the Kayak fluke winner at 3.14 pounds.

In the bluefish division, Chris Lowery was the winner with a 2.39-pound entry. Black sea bass was won by Adam Crouthemel with a 1.91-pound weigh-in.

Catherine said Monday that they had 90 boats and 49 kayak entries. She commented that at age 29 the Duke is “officially old."

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, verified a summer flounder resurgence in the Margate area. He said the catches are picking up to high levels. He also said fishing for and catching sheepshead is getting to be popular.

The rocks, pilings and bridges around Great Egg Harbor Inlet are holding sheepshead, he said, and they are biting on sand fleas and a variety of crab.

The report about Spanish mackerel and bonito was provided by Mike O’Neill, captain of the open boat Stray Cat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.