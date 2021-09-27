South Jersey fishing making smooth transition to fall catches

Wonderful weather translates into great fall fishing as we head toward October.
Triggerfish, tautog, blowfish and bluefish have been reported throughout the region. Spot and kingfish are mixed in the surf. And reports of improving weakfish catches are surfacing.
Striped bass fishing seems to be more of a “night bite” under the lights of a bridge or bulkhead.
Plenty of action was the way it was described Monday by Bob Cope, captain of the Cape May charter boat Full Ahead.
He is catching triggerfish, and patrons on board get their one allowable tautog.
Everyone goes home with dinner, he said.
Greg Cudnik had a similar report from his Fish Heads charter boat headquartered at his Fisherman's Headquarters in Ship Bottom.
He said he got a “bunch of weakfish the other night" and reported blowfish have been consistent in Barnegat Bay.
Captain Carl Sheppard runs the charter boat Star Fish out of Beach Haven also described good fishing for blowfish and said Monday that more weakfish are showing up, including some bigger ones “almost 2 feet” in length.
He also said it was primarily a night bite for weakfish with bucktails and long baits.
Mike O’Neill and his Stray Cat charter boat were out in the ocean headed back to his berth at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet when the local scribe called Monday to check in. He is back after sprucing up the boat. He will be back in action Oct. 8 with the resumption of black sea bass season.
The Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby started Sept. 20, and a qualifying 28-inch, 7.7-pound striped bass was caught from the T-jetty in Atlantic City on Saturday by Jerry Beaulieu, of Brigantine.
It was certified at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, where Noel Feliciano took a quality photo and posted on his web site.
That fish might have some challengers for the title because the Derby runs to Nov. 21.
Derby divisions also include bluefish, tautog and kingfish. Badges are $25 at participating bait and tackle shops.
Feliciano said he is “super busy” at the shop with fishers catching a lot of triggers and tog, plus weakfish and striper at night.
Andy Grossman said from Riptide Bait & Tackle in Brigantine that one of his regulars recently caught double-figure striped bass with two keeper size.
He said bluefish are getting into the 2-pound class.
He also mentioned that one of his fishers picked up some chum logs and rode up to Great Bay to catch blowfish.
The 74th World Series of Fishing was run Saturday by the Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Club. It is an Association of Surf Fishing Club event on Long Beach Island.
According to a report from fishinglbi.com, they had 206 surfcasters and recorded 182 kingfish and 140 blues.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
