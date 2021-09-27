South Jersey fishing making smooth transition to fall catches

Wonderful weather translates into great fall fishing as we head toward October.

Triggerfish, tautog, blowfish and bluefish have been reported throughout the region. Spot and kingfish are mixed in the surf. And reports of improving weakfish catches are surfacing.

Striped bass fishing seems to be more of a “night bite” under the lights of a bridge or bulkhead.

Plenty of action was the way it was described Monday by Bob Cope, captain of the Cape May charter boat Full Ahead.

He is catching triggerfish, and patrons on board get their one allowable tautog.

Everyone goes home with dinner, he said.

Greg Cudnik had a similar report from his Fish Heads charter boat headquartered at his Fisherman's Headquarters in Ship Bottom.

He said he got a “bunch of weakfish the other night" and reported blowfish have been consistent in Barnegat Bay.

Captain Carl Sheppard runs the charter boat Star Fish out of Beach Haven also described good fishing for blowfish and said Monday that more weakfish are showing up, including some bigger ones “almost 2 feet” in length.