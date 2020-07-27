There do not seem to be any summer doldrums in fishing despite the heat and humidity of late July.
We have had wide variety visiting our South Jersey waters at various times recently. The water is clean, warm and full of life.
Inshore fishing has produced yellowfin and bluefin tuna, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, bonito, little tunny, a few mahi and one more big wahoo.
The headliner is probably the 80-pound wahoo caught on the Reel Trouble with Andrea and Tom D’Alfonso that was certified at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood. Cathy Algard reported that the wahoo took a pink and white Ilander lure on an inshore lump.
Dave DeGennaro on the charter boat Hi-Flier out of Beach Haven Inlet reported 20- to 30-pound bluefin tuna within 20 miles of Barnegat Inlet, along with some king mackerel. He revealed he was trolling with side tracker bars and cedar plugs.
He reported he had a charter Saturday to the popular Barnegat Ridge that produced three bluefin tuna for John and Ray Vernon.
51st Classic
The Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club’s 51st classic had a decent fleet of 28 boats last week. They had some spotty weather a couple of those days.
Dave Ridley confirmed Monday they recorded 17 yellowfin tuna, two white marlin releases, five mahi and one wahoo.
Sun Runner with owner/captain Lou Morizzo had the biggest fish, a 133–pound bigeye tuna. Michael Rich and on his boat, Business, caught and released the only two white marlin of the event.
The Beach Haven classic was not open to the public this year.
It was a nice lead-in to a busy schedule of upcoming big-game contests.
The White Marlin Open headquartered in Ocean City, Maryland, is Aug. 3-7. The Ocean City (New Jersey) Offshore is set for Aug. 10-15, and the Mid-Atlantic will run Aug. 17-21 headquartered at the Canyon Club in Cape May.
Flounder fun
Summer flounder are a hot ticket with kingfish and some triggerfish in the back bays, inlets, surf and inshore waters.
Summer flounder fishing does not seem to have slowed at all.
Noel Feliciano said the surf, back bays and Absecon Inlet are giving up summer flounder to fishers using bait such as minnows and squid. He calls that combination “peanut butter and jelly.”
He said the Vermont Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue jetties have summer flounder, kingfish and spot gathered around.
Bloodworm and Fish Bites are good baits.
Greg Maiuro, of Ventnor, caught a 5.75-pound summer founder certified at Ship Ship in Ventnor.
Cathy Algard also had a solid summer flounder report about a four-man limit of three keepers apiece on Scott Wheeler’s boat at a reef off Cape May County.
