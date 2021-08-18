Some new leaders in MidAtlantic fishing tournament

The 2021 MidAtlantic fishing tournament got off to a big start on Monday and Tuesday.
In addition to a record field of 203 boats, the tournament’s total cash purse is officially set at $5,939,050. A significant portion of that cash pot this year comes from a special calcutta that was added to commemorate 30 years of MidAtlantic tournaments.
The 30th Anniversary Mega Marlin Calcutta, with its $30,000 additional fee to participate, pays out 32% and 18% to the top two white marlin and top two blue marlin, respectively.
The MidAtlantic tournament is donating 1% of the total proceeds of that specific calcutta evenly to three worthwhile fishing organizations that benefit recreational anglers, including the International Game Fish Association, Recreational Fishing Alliance and The Billfish Foundation.
Tuesday day two started off partly cloudy with a light breeze for the 94 boats. Monday’s totals saw 169 white marlin and 13 blue marlin released, and the hot bite continued on Day Two. The white marlin category had a new leader after Captain Donnie White pulled Anthony Martina’s Sea Wolf, of Middletown, Delaware, to the scale and weighed an 82-pounder for angler Pete Roskovich.
Art Boykin, of Berlin, Maryland, on his Lucky Duck II dropped to second place with his 80-pounder. Captain Andrew Dotterweich, and his Fish On from Jupiter, Florida, weighed a white marlin of 75 pounds and moved into third place.
In the blue marlin category, Larry Hesse’s Goin’ in Deep, from Manasquan, remained in the lead with his 681-pounder on Monday. Second was Steve Pilipauskis’ Reel Tight, of Riva, Maryland, with 487-pound blue marlin. Third place remained vacant.
There was a lot of tuna activity, and several yellowfins and big eyes were weighed at Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
Bob Hugin of Summit, remained atop the leaderboard with a 188-pounder from day one on his The Right Place. Val Fichera’s Warden Pass, based in Cape May, weighed a 182-pound big eye Tuesday and moved into second place. Ken Hager’s Taylor Jean, from Tinton Falls, was third with his 179-pound big eye from Monday.
William Keller’s Blood Money, from Brielle, weighed a 31-pound mahi to become the new leader in the dolphin category. Jeff Spencer’s Bent Tent, from Easton, Maryland, weighed a 26-pound dolphin Tuesday and moved into a tie for second place with Jeremy Blunt’s Wrecker’s, from Ocean City, Maryland.
No wahoo were weighed on Day Two, so Somerset's Patrick McGovern, aboard his Mack 900, remained in the lead with a 32-pounder. Second was John Homick’s Salt Lick, from Annapolis, Maryland, with an 18-pounder. Third place was vacant.
Pat Healy and his New Gretna-based Viking 80 led in releases Tuesday with 16 white marlin, including two triple-headers and one double-header. Other notable billfish releases Tuesday included William Keller’s Blood Money, with five white marlin and one blue marlin. James Davis’ Wave Paver released 10 white marlin and Dave Anderson’s Krazy Salts released eight. Anthony Martina’s Sea Wolf released six white marlin, while Doug Allen’s Big Oil and Lance Converse’s Lunatico on Effe Mae each released four white marlin. Fletch Creamer’s Ditch Digger released two white marlin and one blue marlin, and Michael Savino’s Texas Tea released two blue marlin.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.