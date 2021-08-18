Some new leaders in MidAtlantic fishing tournament

In the blue marlin category, Larry Hesse’s Goin’ in Deep, from Manasquan, remained in the lead with his 681-pounder on Monday. Second was Steve Pilipauskis’ Reel Tight, of Riva, Maryland, with 487-pound blue marlin. Third place remained vacant.

There was a lot of tuna activity, and several yellowfins and big eyes were weighed at Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May and Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.

Bob Hugin of Summit, remained atop the leaderboard with a 188-pounder from day one on his The Right Place. Val Fichera’s Warden Pass, based in Cape May, weighed a 182-pound big eye Tuesday and moved into second place. Ken Hager’s Taylor Jean, from Tinton Falls, was third with his 179-pound big eye from Monday.

William Keller’s Blood Money, from Brielle, weighed a 31-pound mahi to become the new leader in the dolphin category. Jeff Spencer’s Bent Tent, from Easton, Maryland, weighed a 26-pound dolphin Tuesday and moved into a tie for second place with Jeremy Blunt’s Wrecker’s, from Ocean City, Maryland.

No wahoo were weighed on Day Two, so Somerset's Patrick McGovern, aboard his Mack 900, remained in the lead with a 32-pounder. Second was John Homick’s Salt Lick, from Annapolis, Maryland, with an 18-pounder. Third place was vacant.

Pat Healy and his New Gretna-based Viking 80 led in releases Tuesday with 16 white marlin, including two triple-headers and one double-header. Other notable billfish releases Tuesday included William Keller’s Blood Money, with five white marlin and one blue marlin. James Davis’ Wave Paver released 10 white marlin and Dave Anderson’s Krazy Salts released eight. Anthony Martina’s Sea Wolf released six white marlin, while Doug Allen’s Big Oil and Lance Converse’s Lunatico on Effe Mae each released four white marlin. Fletch Creamer’s Ditch Digger released two white marlin and one blue marlin, and Michael Savino’s Texas Tea released two blue marlin.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

