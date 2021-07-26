Sea robin part of the mix in Margate back bays

Fishing just keeps getting more interesting.
Robin Scott reported from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate about good catches of summer flounder and blue claw crabs plus sea robin from the back bays of Margate.
She paused before relating a sight she said she had never seen before in 50-plus years in Margate.
In the stretch of water right behind the bait and tackle shop, a school of common porpoise had a school of bunker corralled against the bulkhead.
Robin said the porpoise chased the panicked bait fish around the floating dock area where they have private boats and her Cruising Tikis South Jersey boat tied up.
She said the bait fish were being thrown up against a bulkhead by the predators. She said the frenzy continued for about a half hour around the docks there.
Robin also said they are still catching summer flounder and hauling in blueclaw crabs. Plus, she said sea robin are biting.
She said to not overlook sea robin as table fare. It is a good-tasting fish, she said.
Up the coast a couple of miles in Atlantic City, Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle targeted triggerfish in a midday Monday message.
He also reported that some bluefish have been caught with the triggerfish around the Absecon Inlet jetties.
Noel weighed, recorded and reported a 32-inch striped bass caught Monday morning in Absecon Inlet on his excellent Facebook page.
He also provided a report that put yellowfin tuna, bluefin tuna and mahi within 30 to 40 miles off. Noel said they are caught on the troll and with bunker and butterfish.
And going up the coast a little farther, the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association weekly report from Jim Hutchinson Sr. also mentioned tuna and mahi inshore.
That report focused mainly on summer flounder and black sea bass being caught in the inlets and inshore waters off Long Beach Island.
Greg Cudnik at Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom provided his daily video on the FishHeads website while walking the Harvey Cedars beach with a beached boat in the background.
His report mentioned triggerfish, sheepshead and small bluefish.
Heading back down the coast to Cape May, Ashbee O’Donnell reported good summer founder fishing at the Wildwood Reef and the Cape May Reef with bucktails.
He also reported yellowfin tuna on the troll inshore at the well-known cigar.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
