Sea robin part of the mix in Margate back bays

Fishing just keeps getting more interesting.

Robin Scott reported from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate about good catches of summer flounder and blue claw crabs plus sea robin from the back bays of Margate.

She paused before relating a sight she said she had never seen before in 50-plus years in Margate.

In the stretch of water right behind the bait and tackle shop, a school of common porpoise had a school of bunker corralled against the bulkhead.

Robin said the porpoise chased the panicked bait fish around the floating dock area where they have private boats and her Cruising Tikis South Jersey boat tied up.

She said the bait fish were being thrown up against a bulkhead by the predators. She said the frenzy continued for about a half hour around the docks there.

Robin also said they are still catching summer flounder and hauling in blueclaw crabs. Plus, she said sea robin are biting.

She said to not overlook sea robin as table fare. It is a good-tasting fish, she said.

Up the coast a couple of miles in Atlantic City, Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle targeted triggerfish in a midday Monday message.