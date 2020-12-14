Quality tog and mostly short striped bass remain top catches: Shep on Fishing

Fishers play the weather card.
When it was decent over the weekend, we had some good fishing for quality tautog and mostly shortie striped bass with some keepers mixed in.
The Starfish party boat based in Sea Isle City had three straight great reports from dockmaster John Nigro.
They took a current customer capacity of 30 aboard Sunday to inshore wrecks for tautog.
“Nobody’s complaining,” Nigro said Monday in recapping the latest ocean sortie. “A lot were caught.”
It might have been even better on the Saturday outing. John said Long Lee and Danny Mattei have been frequent sailors.
Nigro reported that Lee hauled up a tubby 9.7-pound tog and Mattei a 7-pounder Saturday.
Nigro has been supplying numerous photos of bundled-up fishers wearing big smiles that are even obvious behind their masks.
The popular party boat is guided by captain Mike Weigle for owner-captain Bob Rush.
John said they have people signed up and plan to head out Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The weather plays an important role, and it looks the weekend will be fishable.
Irv Hurd on the Miss Avalon said Saturday was the wrap-up for this season. Of the limited crew, 10 had limits of fish. It was a little slower, so Irv added some time to the trip before heading back to the dock at Avalon Sport Fishing Center.
Irv said he is looking for quality family time with Christmas coming up next week.
“I haven’t seen my wife in six months,” he joked.
Striper news
Some decent striped bass are reported around the area.
Support Local Journalism
The 66th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic finished its run on the beaches of Long Beach Island on Friday.
Willie Davis at Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom confirmed some of the details Monday.
Bob Dailey, of Gibbsboro, weighed the heaviest striped bass with 24.04-pound entry caught Nov. 26.
James Roderick, of Long Beach Township, posted a 22.92 middleweight, and George Konowal, of Philadelphia, had one that weighed 22.23 pounds.
Interesting development was that all three signed up in the Senior Division. Another notable aspect was that Roderick’s at 37 7/8 of an inch and Konowal’s at 37.85 measured fractions under the max catch restriction of 38 inches.
Peg Bucci, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, took the Women’s Division striped bass honors with a 9.22 catch.
Another senior, Richard Bergman, of the Atco section of Winslow Township, had the heaviest kingfish, a 1.42-pounder he caught in October when there a lot or them in the early stages.
A total of 574 surfcasters registered for nine-week tradition, according to Davis. More details will be forthcoming.
Davis also reported decent striped bass action still remains north of Barnegat Inlet. And they are biting around Long Beach Island, mainly at night on dark-colored lures.
Plus, white perch fans are starting to admit there has been good action in the rivers and streams throughout.
The annual Fishing for Toys striped bass contest that benefits the youth of the Atlantic City Police Athletic League continues through Friday out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
The price of admission is one unwrapped toy or game or a contribution by check to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League to be dropped off at One-Stop, according to organizer Noel Feliciano.
It is a heaviest total weight contest for up to three striped bass.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.